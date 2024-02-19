Top AEW star drops a big hint at first-time-ever match against Blackpool Combat Club

A top young AEW star has an idea about a dream feud between Blackpool Combat Club and a major wrestling promotion. The star in question is Konosuke Takeshita.

Ever since the formation of Blackpool Combat Club, the faction has been killing it in AEW and all of professional wrestling. Furthermore, the members of the group, Bryan Danielson, Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta, have been on top of their game in all the feuds, including the memorable one with The Elite last year.

Recently, the Mexican promotion CMLL wrestlers invaded AEW and took up a fight with Blackpool Combat Club. Meanwhile, after Mox, Danielson, and Claudio are done with the Mexican stars after beating them multiple times, the BCC must be looking for a new feud. Well, Konosuke Takeshita seems to have an answer.

The Don Callis Family member pitched the idea of a dream feud between the Blackpool Combat Club and a major Japanese wrestling promotion, DDT. Konosuke reacted to the official announcement of the match between Bryan Danielson and Jun Akiyama this Saturday on Collision and stated the following:

"BCC vs DDT will happen."

Expand Tweet

Jun Akiyama is currently signed to DDT. Furthermore, Takeshita also spent a major part of his career in the aforementioned promotion.

Top AEW star is slated for a big match at the upcoming Revolution pay-per-view

The top AEW star, Konosuke Takeshita, has been involved in some of the major programs in Tony Khan's promotion since last year. The Don Callis Family member is set for another big moment.

Will Ospreay, who is now All Elite full-time, will be squaring off against fellow Don Callis Family member Konosuke Takeshita at Revolution pay-per-view in his first match since signing the contract last year at Full Gear.

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen who wins the match at the pay-per-view on March 3.

Are you excited about the match between Takeshita and Ospreay at Revolution? Sound off in the comments below.