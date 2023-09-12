Top AEW star gets hacked on Instagram 

AEW star has claimed that his Instagram account was hacked after he posted a story thanking CM Punk. The star in question is none other than Ricky Starks.

The rivalry between Ricky Starks and CM Punk reached its peak when the former emerged victorious in the finals of the Owen Hart Memorial tournament. Recently, Starks made headlines when he took to Instagram to thank The Second City Saint. This gesture came shortly after Punk's release from the Jacksonville-based promotion.

However, fans were left in a state of confusion when Ricky Starks shared a post on his Instagram stories, claiming that his previous post, where he extended his appreciation to CM Punk, was the result of a hack.

It is not clear who hacked The Absolute's account or why they would post the message about Punk.

AEW star Ricky Starks was set to face CM Punk at All Out in Chicago

It was initially announced CM Punk was suspended after his altercation with Jack Perry at All In pay-per-view, and Punk has now been officially terminated by the company.

However, before the incident happened, Punk was reportedly scheduled to defend his "Real" AEW World Championship against Ricky Starks in the main event of All Out in Chicago.

However, with Punk gone from the promotion, Ricky Starks challenged wrestling veteran Ricky 'The Dragon' Steamboat in a strap match at All Out. Steamboat accepted the challenge but revealed that Starks would face The American Dragon Bryan Danielson instead, who emerged victorious against him.

