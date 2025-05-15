Top AEW star gives honest thoughts on Paul Heyman amid recent WWE comments, "He offered me an Evolve deal"

A top AEW star gave his honest thoughts about Paul Heyman. This comes amid his recent comments about WWE.

Ad

Will Ospreay is arguably one of the best professional wrestlers in the world and is known for delivering stellar matches in the ring. Interestingly, in recent times, he has been vocal about WWE and has taken shots at the Stamford-based promotion a few times lately. However, it appears as if he is a 'Paul Heyman guy.' Ospreay and Heyman have history together since the latter first offered him a deal to join Evolve, which Ospreay turned down.

Ad

Trending

During a recent interview with Josh Martinez of Superstar Crossover, Will Ospreay was asked if he would become a Paul Heyman guy if asked. The Aerial Assassin responded in the affirmative, recalling that Heyman was the one who offered him an Evolve deal. He also praised the Hall of Famer's character work.

"Listen. Yeah. Sure. Like, Paul gave me that incredible moment once upon a time where he offered me an Evolve deal years ago. I didn't take it. The money was s**t, to be honest with you. [laughs] Oh, no. It was lovely. But I love Paul Heyman. I grew up watching him, man. Like, I just I've always admired his ability to evolve his character and to get into certain roles. He's the man." [14:30 to 15:00]

Ad

Check out his comments in the video below:

Ad

What did Will Ospreay say about WWE?

Will Ospreay had the chance to join WWE before signing with AEW. However, he turned them down so that he could remain closer to his family. Since then, Triple H has fired some shots at Ospreay, and the Aerial Assassin has hit back on more than one occasion.

During the same interview, the AEW star claimed that his promotion was simply better than WWE in every single way. He said that although he respected everyone at the Stamford-based company and even singled out names like Gunther, Randy Orton, and Chad Gable, but felt that the AEW talents were just better, even at their worst.

Ad

"Because we smoke them in every field of wrestling. Mate, we're just better. Like, I respect them. I respect every single one of them there. They're all vets. They all know what they're doing. They're great at their job. They understand getting people on their feet. But we are so much more of a better wrestling company than them. Our guys smoke them every single day of the week. They've got good guys, like Gunther. They've got great guys, like Randy Orton. They've got good guys, like Chad Gable. I respect all of them, but on our worst day, we smoke all of you guys," Will Ospreay said. [H/T: Fightful]

Ad

It will be interesting to see what's next for Will Ospreay.

If you use the quote from the first part of the article, please credit Superstar Crossover and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sunil Joseph Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.



Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.



If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.



Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket. Know More