Top AEW star gives honest thoughts on Paul Heyman amid recent WWE comments, "He offered me an Evolve deal"

A top AEW star gave his honest thoughts about Paul Heyman. This comes amid his recent comments about WWE.
Will Ospreay is arguably one of the best professional wrestlers in the world and is known for delivering stellar matches in the ring. Interestingly, in recent times, he has been vocal about WWE and has taken shots at the Stamford-based promotion a few times lately. However, it appears as if he is a 'Paul Heyman guy.' Ospreay and Heyman have history together since the latter first offered him a deal to join Evolve, which Ospreay turned down.
During a recent interview with Josh Martinez of Superstar Crossover, Will Ospreay was asked if he would become a Paul Heyman guy if asked. The Aerial Assassin responded in the affirmative, recalling that Heyman was the one who offered him an Evolve deal. He also praised the Hall of Famer's character work.
"Listen. Yeah. Sure. Like, Paul gave me that incredible moment once upon a time where he offered me an Evolve deal years ago. I didn't take it. The money was s**t, to be honest with you. [laughs] Oh, no. It was lovely. But I love Paul Heyman. I grew up watching him, man. Like, I just I've always admired his ability to evolve his character and to get into certain roles. He's the man." [14:30 to 15:00]
Check out his comments in the video below:
What did Will Ospreay say about WWE?
Will Ospreay had the chance to join WWE before signing with AEW. However, he turned them down so that he could remain closer to his family. Since then, Triple H has fired some shots at Ospreay, and the Aerial Assassin has hit back on more than one occasion.
During the same interview, the AEW star claimed that his promotion was simply better than WWE in every single way. He said that although he respected everyone at the Stamford-based company and even singled out names like Gunther, Randy Orton, and Chad Gable, but felt that the AEW talents were just better, even at their worst.
"Because we smoke them in every field of wrestling. Mate, we're just better. Like, I respect them. I respect every single one of them there. They're all vets. They all know what they're doing. They're great at their job. They understand getting people on their feet. But we are so much more of a better wrestling company than them. Our guys smoke them every single day of the week. They've got good guys, like Gunther. They've got great guys, like Randy Orton. They've got good guys, like Chad Gable. I respect all of them, but on our worst day, we smoke all of you guys," Will Ospreay said. [H/T: Fightful]
It will be interesting to see what's next for Will Ospreay.
If you use the quote from the first part of the article, please credit Superstar Crossover and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.