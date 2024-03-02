Top AEW star makes bold claim; says he's the greatest wrestler of the 21st century

AEW's roster is undoubtedly stacked full of some of the best wrestlers in the world. However, one All Elite talent is now making a daring declaration on just how great they are.

Will Ospreay signed with AEW a few months ago, but made his official return on this week's Dynamite as a contracted talent. After being welcomed by Tony Schiavone, the 30-year-old was interrupted by The Don Callis Family, a faction he has been affiliated with. Callis ordered a tense handshake between Ospreay and Konosuke Takeshita to end the segment.

The Aerial Assassin took to Instagram today to post a promo video for Sunday's Revolution match against Takeshita. Ospreay captioned the vignette with a bold claim on his greatness.

"The Greatest Wrestler Of The 21st Century Bruv. 2 More Days | @aew | Ospreay Vs Takeshita | March 3rd. Clips from @markashleyfilms," he wrote.

Ospreay included a popular motivational mix as the theme song for his vignette. The song features the beat of Eminem's "Lose Yourself" single along with the viral "Firemen" speech given to boxer Timothy Bradley by his trainer Teddy Atlas in the middle of his WBO Championship win over Brandon Ross in 2015.

AEW to add more to the Revolution card?

AEW Revolution will take place this Sunday from the historic Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina.

AEW still has 9 matches confirmed for Revolution, and that comes after Meat Madness was replaced by the All-Star Scramble. It's still rumored that the company will announce more for Sunday's card, but that has not been confirmed.

Sportskeeda Wrestling will have full coverage of Revolution all weekend. Below is the updated lineup:

Will Ospreay vs. Konosuke Takeshita

FTR vs. Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli

All-Star Scramble for a Future World Championship Match: Chris Jericho vs. Hook vs. Brian Cage vs. Wardlow vs. Lance Archer vs. Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Dante Martin vs. Magnus

TNT Championship: Christian Cage defends vs. Daniel Garcia

Continental Crown Championship: Eddie Kingston defends vs. Bryan Danielson

International Championship: Orange Cassidy defends vs. Roderick Strong

Women's World Championship: Toni Storm defends vs. Deonna Purrazzo

World Championship: Samoa Joe defends vs. Swerve Strickland vs. Adam Page

Sting's Retirement, World Tag Team Championship: Sting and Darby Allin defend vs. The Young Bucks in a Texas Tornado match

