Top AEW star makes a huge confession: "The days of seeing us all share a ring are counting down"

By Debangshu Nath
Modified Oct 22, 2025 10:11 GMT
A former AEW Champion recently made a huge revelation. (Image via AEW Facebook)
The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega are priceless assets for AEW. Matt and Nick Jackson are former three-time world tag team champions. Meanwhile, Kenny Omega is best known for his world title and international title reigns.

Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks were once members of The Elite. This legendary faction had various members throughout the years. Omega and the Jacksons held the World Trios Championship twice, and their chemistry is close to perfection. The Elite are currently inactive, but the seeds of their reformation were planted at WrestleDream.

In a recent interview with Undisputed's Justin Barrasso, Matt Jackson said that it's magic every time he and his brother share the ring with The Cleaner. Furthermore, he confirmed that the former World Trios Champions will reunite soon.

"There’s magic in that ring when we stand in there with Kenny Omega. Whether it’s on opposing sides or together, there’s definitely chemistry like no other. I don’t take it for granted either. The days of seeing us all share a ring are counting down, so I always make sure to take it all in. So, if there’s an opportunity to perform together, you better believe we’re all going to take it and make the most of it.” said Matt Jackson.
AEW star Matt Jackson praised JetSpeed and Brodido

JetSpeed ("Speedball" Mike Bailey and Kevin Knight) and Brodido (Bandido and Brody King) are new tag teams. The latter are the reigning AEW World Tag Team Champions. In a recent interview with The Takedown on SI, Matt Jackson praised the two alliances.

"You know who’s really just caught my eye and the rest of the world’s eye it seems like, is a team like JetSpeed, a team like Brodido, who are the current champions. They came out of nowhere and it has been so fresh." he said. [H/T: SE Scoops]

Hopefully, The Young Bucks will recapture the AEW World Tag Team titles someday. Only time will tell what the future holds for them.

Edited by Debangshu Nath
