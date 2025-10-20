4 AEW titles that could change hands before the end of 2025

By Debangshu Nath
Modified Oct 20, 2025 13:59 GMT
Many titles might change hands in AEW this year. (Images via AEW YouTube and AEW Facebook)
Many titles might change hands in AEW this year. (Images via AEW YouTube and AEW Facebook)

2025 has been a polarising year for AEW. The company is doing well. However, they are constantly surrounded by controversies. All Elite Wrestling recently organized WrestleDream at the Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri.

No major title changed hands at WrestleDream 2025. Apart from Mercedes Mone dethroning Mina Shirakawa, all titles were defended successfully. Nevertheless, there are many things to look forward to.

There could be several title changes in AEW this year. Many feuds are underway, and there is a strong possibility that Tony Khan will surprise fans. The company is focusing on creating future stars, and its seeds are going to get planted in the upcoming months.

Here are 4 AEW titles that could change hands before the end of 2025.

#4. FTR will defeat Brodido for the world tag team titles

Bandido and Brody King became AEW World Tag Team Champions at Forbidden Door by defeating The Hurt Syndicate and FTR in a three-way tag team match. Their chemistry is astonishing, and their reign has been brilliant. At WrestleDream, they successfully defended their titles against The Don Callis Family's Kazuchika Okada and Konosuke Takeshita. This match was stellar, but Brodido might face defeat soon

Former world tag team champions FTR have been gaining momentum. The alliance with Stokely has made them a force to be reckoned with. Sooner or later, they will receive a World Tag Team title shot. Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood could challenge Brodido at an upcoming pay-per-view and dethrone them, becoming three-time world tag team Champions.

#3. Konosuke Takeshita becomes the AEW Unified Champion by defeating Kazuchika Okada

Even though Konosuke Takeshita and Kazuchika Okada are in the same faction, there is animosity between them. They challenged Brodido for the tag team titles at WrestleDream, but could not become new champions. They lacked coordination, and The Rainmaker unintentionally (or intentionally) attacked The Alpha.

There is seemingly going to be a full-blown rivalry between Okada and Takeshita in the coming weeks. It appears that the IWGP World Heavyweight Champion will turn face and leave The Don Callis Family. Takeshita will eventually challenge the AEW Unified Champion and dethrone him this year.

#2. The Hurt Syndicate will become the new Trios champions

By defeating The Demand at WrestleDream, The Hurt Syndicate has become the #1 contender for the AEW World Trios Championships. The titles are currently held by The Opps (Samoa Joe, Powerhouse Hobbs, and Katsuyori Shibata). The trio recently turned heel, and they will probably defend their titles at Full Gear.

The rivalry between The Hurt Syndicate and The Ops is expected to be legendary. MVP, Bobby Lashley, and Shelton Benjamin could defeat them and become new champions at the upcoming pay-per-view. This match will certainly steal the show.

#1. Mercedes Mone will lose the TBS Title

Mercedes Mone's historic TBS Title reign might finally end this year. Whoever defeats her will create history. While it can't be said who will dethrone her, there is a strong possibility that it will happen in the upcoming weeks.

The CEO getting dethroned could be the biggest angle in wrestling this year. The next champion should ideally be a homegrown talent. However, Tony Khan could also book a major star to hold the TBS Title.

