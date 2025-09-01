Top AEW star makes a huge demand to The Hurt Syndicate

At Forbidden Door 2025, The Hurt Syndicate (Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin) failed to retain the AEW World Tag Team Titles. Ricochet and Gates of Agony cost them their match, and Brodido (Brody King and Bandido) became the new champions. On last week's Dynamite, Ricochet and Gates of Agony locked horns with The Opps for the AEW World Trios Championship. MVP unexpectedly showed up during this showdown and attacked The Human Highlight Reel. This resulted in Katsuyori Shibata, Powerhouse Hobbs &amp; Samoa Joe retaining their titles. Soon, Lashley and Benjamin arrived, and an all-out brawl began between Ricochet and Gates of Agony and The Hurt Syndicate. Eventually, on Collision, Ricochet sent a haunting message to the former World Tag Team Champions. The Lightskin Kingpin said that he remembers the time MVP and his team embarrassed him on live TV. He further said that he is good at holding grudges and demanded respect from MVP, Lashley, and Benjamin. &quot;MVP, the day you, Bobby, and Shelton decided to embarrass me, everything changed. Because I don't forgive and I don't forget. I'm actually pretty good at holding grudges. That's why we had to make an example out of you at Forbidden Door. And at the end of this war that you started, you three will respect us. Cause damnit, we demand it.&quot; said the AEW star. AEW star MVP responded to Ricochet with a message of his own In response to Ricochet's, Montel Vontavious Porter said that The Lightskin Kingpin and his group have messed with the wrong people, and the consequences will be severe. &quot;Ricochet, think you're real slick don't you? You got 500 pounds of beef behind you and your n**s dropped. Magnificent. What you succeeded in doing is putting yourself in an unwinnable situation. We're gonna crash through them Gates, and introduce you to some real agony.&quot; said MVP. The feud between Ricochet and Gates of Agony, and The Hurt Syndicate could be generational. Only time will tell what the future holds for them.