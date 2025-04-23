Top AEW star makes shocking claim; says he's better than WWE's Rey Mysterio and Rey Fenix

AEW has some of the most talented high-flyers in the world, and WWE also has its fair share of amazing aerial artists. However, Ricochet recently indicated that he's the best of them all. He even provided a list of wrestling's acrobatic greats he claims are beneath him.
Ricochet turned heel early this year and has been getting sleazier every week. He's made plenty of enemies in All Elite Wrestling, but he's now calling out legends and top stars from other companies, as well.
The One and Only took to social media today with a list of wrestling's greatest high-flyers, which includes AEW's Will Ospreay and Hologram, WWE's Rey Mysterio and Rey Fenix, and even NJPW legend Jushin Liger. He claimed that this was just a small list of aerial stars who are beneath him. Check out his post below:
Ricochet has developed a toxic dynamic with AEW fans & talent
While one of Ricochet's favorite pastimes lately has been antagonizing WWE's talent and fans, he's been even more determined to anger as many people as possible in his current promotion, All Elite Wrestling.
The 36-year-old has thrown vicious barbs at anyone who stands up to him, both in the ring and on social media. He's also shown off his incredibly inflated ego on multiple occasions. In a back-and-forth with fans on X/Twitter this week, he claimed to be the best promo in the business:
His attacks haven't gone unanswered, however. Fans and colleagues have taken to making fun of Ricochet's bald head, with his rivals even slapping his skull during matches. Even Mercedes Mone has gotten in on the action, coining the nickname "Riccobald."
Ricochet has been thriving as a villain, but he still hasn't managed to get his hands on a title in AEW, despite multiple opportunities. Only time will tell whether he manages to claim any gold in the promotion.