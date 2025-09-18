Top AEW star namedrops The Usos and another WWE tag team

The Usos and another current WWE tag team have been namedropped by a former AEW TNT Champion on social media. The star mentioned the teams in his interesting list of tag teams.
The top AEW star, Dustin Rhodes mentioned The Usos and the current WWE tag team, Motor City Machine Guns, in his list. Jimmy and Jey Uso are considered one of the greatest tag teams in the history of professional wrestling, with numerous championships and accolades to their name.
On the other hand, Chris Sabin and Alex Shelly of the Motor City Machine Guns are also a legendary tag team known for their time in TNA. The team currently performs on WWE SmackDown. Dustin Rhodes believes that MCMG and Usos belong in the list of best modern-day tag teams.
Taking to X, Dustin listed tag teams such as The Briscoes, FTR, Young Bucks, Edge and Christian, along with Usos and Motor City Machine Guns as the best modern-day tag teams:
"Modern Day Tag Teams -Briscoes(spelling) -FTR -Young Bucks -USOS -Motor City Machine guns, Honorary -Edge/Christian" Dustin wrote.
The Usos are set for a big match at WWE Wrestlepalooza
While both Jimmy and Jey have been on a singles run for quite some time now, the two have teamed up occasionally as well. The duo has been feuding with The Vision faction on RAW lately. Meanwhile, The Usos are set for a blockbuster tag team match this Saturday.
Jimmy and Jey will be up against the team of Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker at the Wrestlepalooza PLE this Saturday. The Brons have been wreaking havoc on RAW under the leadership of Seth Rollins, and Jey Uso needed the help of his brother, Jimmy, to take care of them.
It remains to be seen which team takes the win when they collide this Saturday.
