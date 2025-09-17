The Usos are set to lose at WWE WrestlePalooza, says veteran (Exclusive)

The recently reunited Usos are set to go up against Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker at WWE Wrestlepalooza. While fans are certainly behind Jimmy and Jey, veteran journalist Bill Apter believes they will be the ones to suffer defeat.
While Jey and Jimmy have reunited after a long time, they don't actually seem to be on the same page. Jey has been exhibiting some heelish tendencies, even going as far as to attack LA Knight for seemingly no reason. This, according to Bill Apter, is going to lead to their loss at Wrestlepalooza.
Speaking on the latest episode of UnSKripted, Apter stated that he thought Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker were going to win against the Usos. He said:
"I got the Brons because the Usos are going to continue that almost aggravating breakup that they seem to be going through. They are not on the same page anymore. There is resentment from Jimmy Uso, thinking that Jey Uso, his brother, is kind of like bossing him around. And I think this entire scenario is going to cause them to lose to the Brons."
WWE has no plans for these former AEW wrestlers? Here's why!
Bill Apter thinks LA Knight's next WWE feud will be with Jey Uso
According to Bill Apter, the WWE segment between LA Knight and Jey Uso indicates that the two could have a very entertaining feud.
Speaking on an episode of The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, Apter said:
"Did you see how hot Jey Uso and LA Knight were at each other? They are both babyfaces, and they both went nose to nose. This could be a h*ll of a feud. But who are the fans gonna vote for, or root for? Probably Jey Uso, maybe LA Knight's turning heel. It's very confusing but a compelling storyline because it's making us think about what they're gonna do."
As of now, it remains to be seen what is next for Jey Uso down the line in WWE.
If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video.
How WWE has messed up John Cena's last run - Check here!