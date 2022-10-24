Top AEW star names former WWE rivals and The Young Bucks as dream opponents for a last-hurrah tag team match

When asked about potential opponents for his final match as part of a legendary tag-team, Matt Hardy picked AEW's The Young Bucks and multi-time WWE Tag Team Champions, the iconic Edge & Christian.

The Hardys and Edge & Christian shared a legendary rivalry during WWE's Attitude Era, most especially in Tables, Ladders & Chairs matches. Meanwhile, Matt and Jeff Hardy had battles with Matt and Nick Jackson in different promotions, including ROH and AEW.

In a question-and-answer segment on The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the 48-year-old said that he wants to face either Edge & Christian or The Young Bucks because of their rich history together.

Matt specifically pointed out that wrestling the seven-time WWE Tag Team Champions would be a great way to close the chapter of The Hardys.

"I think in a perfect world, it’s Edge and Christian. Those are the guys that we became stars with. And our rivalry is just so iconic, and I feel like that would be a pretty amazing way to end it, have one last match with those guys… Edge & Christian or the Bucks of Youth [The Young Bucks]," Matt said. [EWrestlingNews]

With Jeff still out due to a suspension, it remains to be seen if he and his brother will ever reunite in a squared circle, let alone in AEW. Still, it will be interesting to see if the aforementioned dream final matches for the brothers will become a reality at some point.

AEW star Matt Hardy criticized WWE for inflicting personal issues during his feud with Jeff Hardy

Back in early 2009, The Hardys (Matt and Jeff Hardy) had a rivalry after the 48-year-old betrayed his younger brother at the Royal Rumble.

From there, Matt scored two victories at WrestleMania (Extreme Rules match) and on SmackDown (stretcher match), while Jeff concluded the animosity at Backlash in an "I Quit" match.

However, during his appearance on Busted Open Radio, the AEW star thought WWE made a bad call when they decided to insert The Charismatic Enigma's real-life outside issues into their program.

"Those were both bad calls in the big scheme of things," Hardy said. "Even when my brother was back, and he'd had his struggles over the years with addiction and alcohol. When they put him an addict/alcoholism angle, I feel like those are in bad taste."

WWE News @WWENEWS_____ Matt Hardy:



"Putting my brother Jeff in the alcoholic story was an insult to him and a lack of taste for WWE because he's struggled with that over the years and I don't think we'll see things like that with Triple H." Matt Hardy:"Putting my brother Jeff in the alcoholic story was an insult to him and a lack of taste for WWE because he's struggled with that over the years and I don't think we'll see things like that with Triple H." https://t.co/lvHtxTrtIZ

Matt added that even though there were options to decline the storyline, saying "no" wasn't encouraged to do so and that they should just "go with the flow."

Do you want to see The Hardys wrestle Edge & Christian and The Young Bucks before their careers come to an end? Sound off in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes