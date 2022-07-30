"We come from two different worlds" - Top AEW star opens up about WWE legend Ric Flair's last match

Ric Flair's upcoming last match has created a lot of buzz in both WWE & AEW recently.

The participants of the two-man tag team match have already been announced. Flair will be teaming up with his son-in-law, Andrade El Idolo, to square off against Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett.

Ahead of the highly anticipated bout, Andrade shared his thoughts on Sports Illustrated about teaming up with the legendary WWE veteran for his retirement match.

"Ric could have chosen anyone to stand beside him for this big moment, and he chose me,” said Andrade. “Not only do I want to make my wife proud, but growing up as a third-generation luchador from Gomez Palacio, Durango in Mexico, I am also going to make my country proud. My father-in-law and I come from two different worlds, but our love for this business is the same. People will see that when we step into the ring on Sunday.” (H/T: WrestleZone)

Fans will have to stay tuned to see how the final match progresses this Sunday.

Ric Flair's decision to have a final match was not appreciated by a WWE Hall of Famer

As much as fans are excited for Ric Flair's final match, WWE Hall of Famer Larry Zbyszko feels that the decision may not have been a good idea.

During a recent interview with Perched On The Top Rope, Zbyszko opened up about his thoughts on the upcoming match.

"I really don't know. I mean I'm saying to myself 'why in the hell is he getting back in the ring?' I mean, one false move and you got, you know guys that age. I'm not getting in the ring, you can get hurt, plus he's got pacemakers. So, you know, but it's a tag match, right? I mean god bless him."

Despite the risk involved, Ric Flair is seemingly determined to move forward. Fans around the world hope that the veteran comes out unscathed from the fight.

