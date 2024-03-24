Top AEW star pays tribute to CM Punk ahead of his WWE return

A top AEW star has just paid tribute to CM Punk as the latter prepares for his WWE return. Punk has been recovering from a tricep injury he suffered at Royal Rumble in January 2024.

The name in question is none other than Dax Harwood of FTR. He is one of Punk's most loyal friends in AEW and has often supported him on social media. The two shared the ring multiple times while The Second City Saint was part of the Tony Khan-led promotion.

Expand Tweet

Ahead of CM Punk's return on RAW, Harwood took to Instagram to pay tribute to the former. He reposted a video of his one-on-one match against the WWE Superstar from 2022.

Image source: Harwood's Instagram; video by bestofcmpunk

In the past, Harwood said that the abovementioned bout made FTR the great team that they are today.

Drew McIntyre sends ominous message to CM Punk

Drew McIntyre has been relentlessly going after CM Punk since the latter got injured during the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match. From taking shots at him in promos to sharing embarrassing social media posts, he has done it all to get under the skin of the former WWE Champion.

In an interview with The Ringer, McIntyre said when Punk returns, he will break him because the latter is made of glass.

"[Punk] came crawling back to sports entertainment, good for him. Brought a few eyeballs, got a big payday, [and] I get all that stuff. If you get put in a situation with me, I’m going to verbally tear you apart and physically tear you apart. I want that match with him, but I don’t believe he’ll be in a physical condition to wrestle Drew McIntyre. He’s literally made of glass, real glass, and I’ll break him."

The Scotsman's comments will likely not surprise Punk, given the animosity between the two stars.