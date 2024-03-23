CM Punk faces shattering threat; top WWE heel vows to "break him"

A top WWE heel has promised to crush CM Punk if they ever clash inside the squared circle. The name in question is none other than Drew McIntyre.

Things got heated between The Scottish Warrior and Punk at the 2024 Royal Rumble. The former WWE Champion hit The Best in the World with a brutal Future Shock DDT, which tore the latter's tricep. But somehow, Punk fought through the pain and eliminated McIntyre from the Rumble.

On an episode of Monday Night RAW, the 45-year-old star mentioned that he suffered a torn tricep. The Scottish Warrior targeted Punk's injured arm and sent him packing on The Road to WrestleMania 40.

During a recent interview with The Ringer, Drew McIntyre revealed he doesn't feel recognized by CM Punk. The 38-year-old star also said that The Straight Edge Superstar came crawling back to WWE from AEW, which is good for him. However, if Punk wishes to wrestle McIntyre in the ring, the former has vowed to break the veteran into pieces.

"[CM Punk] came crawling back to sports entertainment, good for him. Brought a few eyeballs, got a big payday, I get all that stuff. If you get put in a situation with me, I’m going to verbally tear you apart and physically tear you apart. I want that match with him, but I don’t believe he’ll be in a physical condition to wrestle Drew McIntyre. He’s literally made of glass, real glass, and I’ll break him," he said. [H/T: Fightful]

The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns recently took a shot at CM Punk

Before the latest episode of Friday Night SmackDown, Roman Reigns took a huge shot at the former WWE Champion during a conversation on The Pat McAfee Show.

The Tribal Chief said he was grateful for being at the top, unlike Punk, who would complain after reaching the top of the mountain.

"So I'm not one of them people, once I got there, it wasn't what I...I'm not like CM Punk where I got to the top of the mountain and it's like, 'It's not what I expect, so, I'm gonna b**ch about it.' No," he said.

The Straight Edge Superstar will appear in his hometown, Chicago, on the upcoming WWE RAW and has teased that he has something big to announce. Fans will be excited to see what the 45-year-old star has to say ahead of WrestleMania 40.

