Top AEW star posts cryptic message following WWE Royal Rumble

A current AEW champion has issued a new social media message to his fanbase, and it's receiving some attention as it came hours after WWE Royal Rumble.

WWE held its 37th annual Royal Rumble event on Saturday in Tampa Bay, and this was a big night for two former AEW stars. Three-time TNT Champion Cody Rhodes won the Men's Royal Rumble for the second year in a row, while former TBS Champion Jade Cargill made her in-ring debut for the company in the Women's Royal Rumble.

Ricky Starks took to X this morning with a simple emoji post, which many are seeing as a reference to the WWE PLE from the night before. It's no secret that the current AEW World Tag Team Champion is good friends with Big Jade and The American Nightmare.

"[flexed biceps emoji] [smiling face emoji x 2]," he wrote.

Expand Tweet

Rhodes and Cargill have not responded to Starks' post as of this writing. He is scheduled to team with Big Bill to defend their World Tag Team Championship against Sting and Darby Allin on Wednesday's Dynamite episode.

Big night for former AEW stars at WWE Royal Rumble

The 37th annual WWE Royal Rumble was a big night for multiple former All Elite stars.

Cody Rhodes made history by becoming the fourth superstar in history to win back-to-back Royal Rumble matches. The former AEW Executive Vice President entered the Men's Rumble at #15 and went 43 minutes and 21 seconds before winning it. He also picked up four eliminations, including Shinsuke Nakamura, GUNTHER, and CM Punk for the win.

Meanwhile, Jade Cargill made her WWE in-ring debut at the Rumble. The inaugural AEW TBS Champion entered the Women's Royal Rumble at #28 and was also the 28th elimination. She lasted 11 minutes and 3 seconds before being tossed out by #29, Liv Morgan, and picked up three eliminations: Naomi, Nia Jax, and Becky Lynch, with Naomi's help.

Andrade also returned to WWE at the Royal Rumble. He entered the Men's Rumble at #4 and lasted 22 minutes and 59 seconds before Bronson Reed tossed him out as the eighth elimination. El Idolo did not have any eliminations of his own during the match.

What was your favorite Royal Rumble moment? Do you think Ricky Starks should try and join WWE when able? Sound off in the comments below!

Current champion didn't pay attention to The Rock's return. More details HERE.