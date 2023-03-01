Top AEW star put themselves above major faction & caused the group's failure, says Dax Harwood

AEW star Dax Harwood has recently been giving fans the inside scoop on many of their most burning questions. Harwood was recently asked about his time in The Pinnacle and revealed how MJF's ego possibly led the group to its end.

The Pinnacle was once presented as one of the top factions in AEW, with many fans pointing out a few similarities to Evolution. Unfortunately, the stable silently disbanded, with only Wardlow and FTR still proudly using the name on occasion.

In the latest episode of FTR with Dax Harwood, the star claimed that he wouldn't have joined The Pinnacle if he had the choice to at this stage.

"I wouldn't have joined it, that's what I would have changed," Dax said. "(The group was DOA) because one person in the group probably thought that he was bigger than the group, and probably felt that this was just designed for him. Maybe he wasn't the only person that thought that." (H/T: Fightful).

According to Dax in an earlier podcast, CM Punk allegedly spent time with The Pinnacle and took the time to get to know the faction before his well-received feud with them.

Dax Harwood also admitted that the group was aware that MJF would be the AEW main eventer

Shawn Spears notably commented on the progression of The Pinnacle’s storyline over time and also pointed out how MJF and Wardlow's feud ended up being the focus of the faction.

Dax continued, detailing that while everyone understood MJF's role in the stable, everyone hoped they could benefit from the pairing.

"Obviously, Max was going to be the main event guy winning the world belt. We know that. We felt everybody could benefit from this group, and benefit who we individually worked with, and in turn benefit AEW's business." (H/T: Fightful).

Could The Pinnacle end up reuniting at some point and be featured in a way that would make the stars and fans feel content? With FTR's uncertain future in the promotion, that might just never happen.

