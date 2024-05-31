Top AEW star reacts to the news of Ricochet's WWE contract expiring

Ricochet's WWE contract is set to expire soon. A top AEW star has reacted to the news of the Speed Champion's contract expiring.

Will Ospreay is the latest to react to Ricochet's contract status. The former NXT star started his WWE career off on the right note on the company's third brand, where he wrestled in many noteworthy matches. However, since making it to the company's main roster, his career has dwindled in recent months. Since winning the Intercontinental Championship, he hasn't done anything memorable as of late. This has many fans worrying for him given how talented he is. Even Will Ospreay has previously stated that he would want Ricochet in AEW where the two could put on another classic.

Fightful recently reported that Ricochet's contract is set to expire in the summer and one particular AEW star is happy about the news. Will Ospreay took to social media to post a picture of himself and the former NXT North American Champion shaking hands before one of their bouts.

AEW star Will Ospreay wants Tony Khan to hire Scott D'Amore to run ROH

Scott D'Amore was instrumental in TNA Wrestling's success for several years. He stayed with the promotion through thick and thin and helped revive the company when it was dying. Despite this, he was surprisingly ousted from the company.

During a recent interview with Adrian Hernandez, Ospreay praised Scott D'Amore's passion for wrestling stating that he wants Tony Khan to hire him to run Ring of Honor.

"If there was anything that I wanted to put out there, if there was a way that AEW could hire Scott D'Amore in any type of fashion. Have that guy [Scott D'Amore] run the Ring of Honor or something. The passion that he had for TNA and just how he completely single handedly transformed that company. I watched him say, 'This is TNA!' and I saw Josh Alexander in there, Jordynne Grace, Gisele Shaw, all these guys, and I was like, 'Yeah, that was TNA! That is TNA!' All the guys they have backstage, that is TNA!'' [H/T: Fightful]

It remains to be seen if Ricochet would actually consider leaving WWE given that he is in a relationship with Samantha Irvin.

