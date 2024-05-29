Top AEW star urges Tony Khan to hire 49-year-old veteran

A major AEW star has expressed his desire to see a seasoned veteran of the business join Tony Khan's promotion for a special role. Will Ospreay believes the former TNA honcho Scott D'Amore is the perfect person to run Ring of Honor.

D'Amore began working for Total Nonstop Wrestling in 2003, with his tenure ending a few years later in 2010, during which he took up various backstage roles. The 49-year-old returned to the company in 2017 when he became the Vice President and the Head of Creative. His leadership helped TNA soar to newer heights. However, D'Amore was suddenly terminated in February earlier this year.

In a recent chat with Adrian Hernandez, Will Ospreay lavished praise on Amore, adding that he had a great experience working with the veteran promoter during his time in TNA.

The Aerial Assassin added that he wished to see AEW sign Scott D'Amore and possibly give him the role of running the company's sister brand, ROH. Ospreay claimed Amore's passion for the wrestling business was unrivaled.

"Having the initials TNA, I remember when I was back there for the IMPACT show, where they announced it was going to be TNA in January. I looked in the ring, and I saw Scott D'Amore in there. I can't tell you enough how much respect I have for Scott D'Amore. If there was anything that I wanted to put out there, if there was a way that AEW could hire Scott D'Amore in any type of fashion,'' he said.

The AEW International Champion added:

''Have that guy [Scott D'Amore] run the Ring of Honor or something. The passion that he had for TNA and just how he completely single handedly transformed that company. I watched him say, 'This is TNA!' and I saw Josh Alexander in there, Jordynne Grace, Gisele Shaw, all these guys, and I was like, 'Yeah, that was TNA! That is TNA!' All the guys they have backstage, that is TNA!'' [H/T: Fightful]

Will Ospreay also wants to see Ricochet join AEW

A few days ago, Ospreay spoke about his former NJPW rival, Ricochet, saying he wanted the RAW Superstar to join AEW down the line. The 31-year-old also admitted that he and many others took inspiration from the current WWE Speed Champion, as he was one of the pioneers of the high-flying style of wrestling.

"I keep up with him [Ricochet] all the time and sometimes I get a little bit sad about it. I hope he's not sad, and I hope he's real happy! I keep up with him as much as I can, but I feel like people are forgetting who Ricochet was once upon a time. All of these high-flyers that you see, and myself included, we all took inspiration from Pac and Ricochet,'' Ospreay told ComicBook.

Ospreay was in action at Double or Nothing 2024, where he defeated Roderick Strong to become the new AEW International Champion.

