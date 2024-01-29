Top AEW star reacts to Otis' heartbreaking personal update

A top AEW star has shared his reaction to a heartbreaking personal update from WWE Superstar Otis.

Malakai Black recently responded to a tragic loss suffered by the former WWE Raw Tag Team Champion. Otis revealed in a recent post on Instagram that his mother had passed away, sharing a number of pictures with her along with a touching message.

Black, who is a former NXT Champion, commented under the post of the Alpha Academy member, sharing condolences and expressing sympathy for Otis' loss:

"She was a personality and a half my friend, so sorry for your loss, Doz." - Black wrote.

The former Mr. Money in the Bank received well-wishes from a number of other personalities, including RAW General Manager Adam Pearce, Nikki Cross, and Bobby Roode, as well as former NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose.

Speculations on Malakai Black and Buddy Matthews leaving AEW for WWE after contract expiry

Recent conjectures regarding two major AEW stars hint at the prospect of them leaving for WWE after their contract expires. Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer recently made some startling statements regarding members of the AEW faction, House of Black.

Meltzer claimed that wrestlers in the stable refused to do jobs and take clean losses. The remarks have been assumed to be directed toward former WWE superstars Malakai Black and Buddy Matthews.

The veteran journalist also suggested that Black and Matthews - former NXT and WWE Cruiserweight Champions, respectively - were most likely going to jump ship to WWE as soon as their AEW contracts expire:

"Malakai Black never does jobs, and when this one's going on I'm like watching this, one of the things I was thinking while watching this was 'These freakin' House of Balck guys never do jobs,' and here is the other thing, it's like 'What if they win this match?' and I was just there like, 'You know they're like, two of those three guys are going to WWE."

Meltzer would go on to add:

"I mean they are going, as soon as they can go they are gone, even though they were treated like sh*t in WWE, and they never do jobs here, and you never do jobs here, and my thought is kinda like, 'Why do you keep putting them over 'cause we know they are leaving, but there you go." [1:14-1:54]

Meltzer's statements have received pushback from Matthews and his fellow House of Black member, Brody King. The former AEW World Trios Champions were defeated in an Escape the Cage Elimination Match on the January 27 episode of Collision by FTR and Daniel Garcia.

Will Malakai Black and Buddy Matthews return to WWE? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

