"Don't think I ever would have been in it" - Top AEW star recalls doubtful incident during WWE career against Triple H

Former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho has given his honest thoughts on winning the Undisputed WWE Championship in 2001. He thinks he wouldn't have won it if Triple H was involved in the tournament.

After the invasion storyline ended in November 2001, a four-man tournament was set up to crown the first ever Undisputed Champion, unifying the WWE and WCW titles. Jericho was the one who won the whole thing, famously defeating The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin on the same night to win the biggest prize in the business at the time.

However, a notable absence from the tournament was Triple H, who at the time was rehabbing a major injury. On Inside The Ropes, Chris Jericho revealed that if "The Game" was healthy, "Y2J" wouldn't have even been involved in the tournament.

“[Triple H] was out for, I don’t even remember how long it was eight months, ten months? So when we had the Undisputed Championship title tournament, had Hunter not been hurt I don’t think I ever would have been in it, never mind win." [3:51-4:04]

Triple H tore his quad in May 2001 on an episode of Raw during a match that also featured Chris Jericho. However, the AEW star came out on top, and we will never know what that tournament would have looked like if "The Game" was involved.

Chris Jericho wasn't just the first Undisputed WWE Champion, but the first AEW World Champion as well

Jericho has been in the business for over 30 years, and having lived through some of the biggest moments in wrestling history, it's only logical to think that Chris Jericho has got a few historic moments under his belt.

Going along with his win in December 2001 for the Undisputed WWE Championship, Jericho pulled off another first in August 2019 when he won the inaugural AEW World Championship match.

Jericho earned the match by defeating Kenny Omega at the first AEW pay-per-view, Double or Nothing. He faced Hangman Page at the first-ever All Out pay-per-view three months later.

After a hard-hitting affair, Jericho pulled off the "Judas Effect" elbow to KO Page and became AEW's first ever World Champion. He has since gone on to be one of the company's biggest stars, and even into his 50s, shows no signs of slowing down.

