Top AEW star responds to Alberto El Patron's claim about WWE's John Cena

AEW star Andrade El Idolo has taken another vicious jibe at Alberto El Patron, stating that no one cares about him.

Both Andrade and El Patron are scheduled to compete against each other in a three-way match involving another former WWE Superstar, Carlito. The bout will take place at an indie wrestling event on July 31st in Texas.

Andrade El Idolo, during the build-up to their match, has taken several shots at Alberto El Patron. The AEW star did the same this time around as well.

🇲🇽HECHO EN MÉXICO🇲🇽



➔Firma de autógrafos Mil Máscaras Oficial y Dos Caras

➔@PrideOfMexico VS @AndradeElIdolo VS CARLITO

➔@CintaDeOro y @ElTexanoJr VS @Psychooriginal e Hijo de Dos Caras

➔ @BlueDemonjr | Apollo | Toscano | H. de Fishman



📆 31 de julio 2021 | 📍 Payne Arena pic.twitter.com/xOb9fvH7dT — Más Lucha (@mas_lucha) June 11, 2021

El Patron earlier today took to Twitter to remind everyone about his victory over WWE Superstar John Cena from back in the day. He further took a shot at Andrade and Carlito, stating that both cannot defeat him:

"I beat John Cena a shitload of times and he was the face of WWE. What makes you think that I will allow @AndradeElIdolo or @Litocolon279 beat me on July 31 at Payne Arena?@RPPromotions1," Alberto El Patron said.

AEW's Andrade acknowledged his tweet and quickly made a fitting reply, stating that no one remembers his achievements from the past. The Mexican star further added that El Patron's inclusion in the feud has only resulted in him facing more humiliation:

"Congratulations on that achievement and who remembers it?@PrideOfMexico I was so busy that I didn't have time to answer. You had to start a company to be able to work while I have a contract and can work all over the world. You even hired me to humiliate you," Andrade El Idolo said.

Felicitaciones por ese logro y quien lo recuerda? @PrideOfMexico estuve muy ocupado que no tenía tiempo de contestar. CHALAN tuviste que hacer una empresa para poder trabajar mientras yo tengo contrato y puedo trabajar en todo el mundo. Hasta me contrataste para humillarte 👊🏼👊🏼👊🏼 https://t.co/WDWBzwUwGE — “EL IDOLO” ANDRADE (@AndradeElIdolo) July 15, 2021

Andrade's claim must have hit El Patron hard and it has certainly brought an extra layer of hype ahead of their match.

What's next for Andrade El Idolo in AEW?

Andrade El Idolo made an emphatic in-ring debut during the Road Rager edition of AEW Dynamite last week. He comprehensively defeated Matt Sydal in his first bout with the company.

With that being the filler one-off feud for him, he has now teased an angle with AEW's Death Triangle, comprising PAC, Penta El Zero Miedo, and Rey Fenix. During the Fyter Fest Night One episode, he made it clear that he's looking for them.

It remains to be seen what the company has in store with these Mexican superstars. The upcoming Fyter Fest Night Two edition may provide some clarity.

Do you think Andrade El Idolo will be able to overcome Alberto El Patron and Carlito this month? Sound off in the comments section below.

Edited by Kaushik Das