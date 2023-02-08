Top AEW star says he "could do good business" with Gunther amidst speculation of WWE return

WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther is apparently a dream opponent for an AEW Superstar.

Gunther has established himself to be one of the best performers in the Stamford-based company today. While his own moves are a treat to watch, he is also adept at selling his opponents' hits and putting them over as required. Furthermore, his physical transformation has put him on the list of top-tier pro wrestlers in the promotion.

In a recent episode of the FTR podcast, AEW star Dax Harwood heaped praise on Gunther while expressing a desire to face him in the future:

"I would say probably Gunther, maybe number one. I've watched a lot of his stuff this year and I missed out a lot of the independent stuff he did overseas a while back because I was just traveling so much. But I've watched a lot of the stuff and I think he and I could do some good business, dude. I think that we both know who we are." (7:30 onwards)

With FTR recently teasing a big career decision, many fans, and critics are speculating about a WWE return in the future. As of now, it remains to be seen what the tag team plans to do next.

The AEW talent has previously praised a WWE Superstar

Despite not being particularly fond of FTR's run in the Stamford-based promotion, Dax Harwood still admires a number of superstars from his previous company.

Speaking on his FTR with Dax podcast, Dax talked about how Asuka was able to connect with fans despite being less than fluent in English. He also praised The Empress of Tomorrow for her exceptional skill:

“I don’t think that there has been another foreign talent, another Japanese star who has made the splash over here as well as she has. She connects with the fans over in America just as well as she connected with the fans in Japan. But man Asuka, she’s a one-of-a-kind talent for sure." From 1:11:31 to 1:11:51.

Asuka's latest match saw her take down Chelsea Green on RAW. Only time will tell what she has in store next.

