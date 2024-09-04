Top AEW star says he doesn't like Kenny Omega; calls him a "p**ck"

Kenny Omega has been with AEW since day one. The EVP is regarded by many as one of the best in-ring talents, but backstage stories of Omega are rare. Now one of the biggest names on the roster is opening up on how he feels about the multi-time champion.

The Best Bout Machine has found significant success in his 24-year career, against countless top stars in several international promotions. Omega and Will Ospreay have shared the ring over 30 times. They were opponents each outing, but only three were one-on-one. The Cleaner won first at PWG in December 2015 and captured the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship in the January 2023 rematch at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom. The current AEW International Champion then regained months later at Forbidden Door.

The Commonwealth Kingpin discussed Omega and what he brings off-camera to AEW while speaking to Inside The Ropes Magazine. The 12-year industry veteran praised the former Bullet Club leader for making himself a star, along with others who helped launch the company. Ospreay believes Omega represents the identity of what All Elite Wrestling initially was, an identity different from what American TV was used to.

Ospreay continued the praise, noting how the AEW Originals established the All Elite identity. He then gave Omega his flowers but was not shy about his personal feelings on AEW's first Triple Crown Champion.

"Those guys really set the bar for what wrestling could look like. It could have a different image and it could have a different identity. Especially when it comes to TV-style wrestling. Those guys completely shifted what it looked like to be TV wrestlers. He’s [Kenny Omega] one of the best and I give him all the flowers in the world, but that doesn’t mean I like him [laughs]. Other than that, he’s a p**ck," Will Ospreay said.

Omega has not wrestled since defeating Ethan Page on the December 5, 2023 edition of Collision. He underwent treatment that month to treat a serious case of diverticulitis but has made a few special appearances since then.

Updated card for tonight's AEW Dynamite: Will Ospeary to compete, title match set

All Elite Wrestling will present the go-home build to All Out on tonight's Dynamite. The episode will air live from UW Panther Arena in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Officials have added Kyle Fletcher vs. Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada to tonight's show. Below is the updated lineup:

The final build for All Out Non-Title Match: Will Ospreay, Orange Cassidy, and Kyle O'Reilly vs. World Trios Champions PAC, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta Women's World Championship Match: Mariah May (c) vs. Nyla Rose Continental Championship Match: Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Kyle Fletcher

AEW will run NOW Arena near Chicago on Thursday for the go-home Collision episode.

Collision and Rampage will both air on Friday night, against WWE SmackDown, due to All Out airing on Saturday, also from NOW Arena.

