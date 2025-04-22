Top AEW star seemingly 'unfollows' Becky Lynch after controversial WWE WrestleMania 41 moment

A top AEW star and champion has seemingly unfollowed Becky Lynch on a major social media platform. This follows on The Man controversially replacing Bayley - a close friend of AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone - in a title match at WrestleMania 41 last Sunday.
Earlier this month on SmackDown, The Role Model teamed with Lyra Valkyria and triumphed in a gauntlet match for a shot at the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship, held by Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez, on Night 2 of The Show of Shows this year. However, before the title bout, Bayley was laid out backstage, leaving the Women's Intercontinental Champion without a partner.
Valkyria found a teammate in the returning Becky Lynch, however, who replaced her fellow Horsewoman and ended up winning the tag titles alongside Lyra at WrestleMania 41. Numerous fans felt that the booking undermined Bayley's work on the road to the blockbuster event, especially after reports emerged claiming that her removal from the card had been planned.
This led some to speculate that the former Damage CTRL member might jump ship to AEW, especially after her iconic rival and friend Mercedes Mone seemingly teased the same on X/Twitter recently. Some time earlier, a report noted that Becky Lynch's WWE comeback had been delayed as both sides were working toward the right creative.
Around the same time, fans discovered that the CEO had seemingly unfollowed The Irish Lass Kicker on Instagram, although she continues to follow Bayley and even Charlotte Flair.
On the latest edition of WWE Raw, following on the heels of WrestleMania 41, the company announced that Bayley had sustained a dislocated shoulder and a torn labrum from the backstage assault at The Showcase of the Immortals.
Mercedes Mone defended one of her non-AEW titles recently
Mercedes Mone suffered another tag team loss last week at AEW Collision: Spring BreakThru, where she and her partner Harley Cameron were defeated by Julia Hart and Kris Statlander after Born Again Kristen laid out Harley with a Hayter Aid.
However, the erstwhile Sasha Banks kept her ongoing unbeaten singles streak going at Doncaster, England, last Sunday at RevPro High Stakes 2025, where she retained her RevPro Undisputed British Women's Title against Kanji.
"Four Belts Mone" defeated ROH Women's World Champion Athena in the 2025 Owen Hart Cup semifinals at Dynamite: Spring BreakThru last Wednesday. She will face Statlander or Jamie Hayter in the tournament finals at Double or Nothing 2025, for a shot at the AEW Women's World Championship at All In: Texas.
