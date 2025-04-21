Reason behind Becky Lynch's return to WWE getting delayed revealed - Reports

Becky Lynch made her return to WWE last night after nearly a year away from action. Her return was seemingly delayed, as The Man was expected to be back a few months ago, and a new report has now provided the reason behind the delay.

Becky returned to action on Night Two of WrestleMania 41. She was revealed as Lyra Valkyria's mystery partner after Bayley was taken out in a backstage attack on Saturday. The Man made her mark right off the bat, as she pinned Liv Morgan to win the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship.

It was reported earlier this year that Becky had signed a new contract with the global juggernaut. She was expected to return to the company either on RAW's Netflix premiere or at the Royal Rumble. However, the plans seemingly didn't come to fruition.

PWInsider recently reported the reason behind Becky Lynch's return getting postponed, noting that WWE and the former Women's World Champion were waiting for the ''right creative.''

Becky Lynch confirmed her WWE status after her return at WrestleMania 41

Becky Lynch was on the sidelines for nearly a year, as she took an extended break after her Steel Cage Match against Liv Morgan on RAW in May 2024. Her contract subsequently expired in June. The Man stayed off the wrestling radar during this time, focusing more on her family and other projects.

However, she eventually made her return on The Grandest Stage of Them All last night and won the tag team title. The veteran commented on her status in the post-show press conference, noting that she would be working as a full-timer.

"Yeah. The Man don't [sic] do part-time. Come on now, yeah. When I go, I go hard. I go hard until I can go no more. Or until I take another break," Lynch said.

It will be interesting to see how the Triple H-led creative team books the newly crowned Women's Tag Team Champions in the coming weeks.

