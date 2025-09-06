Top AEW star sends an emotional message after AJ Styles teases retirement

WWE star AJ Styles is a modern-day legend. He joined the Stamford-based company in 2016 and eventually became WWE Champion twice. He is also a former Intercontinental Champion and a former United States Champion.

Ad

The Phenomenal one is currently 48 years old. Both he and wrestling fans are well aware that he is nearing retirement. A few hours back, he teased hanging up his boots on Instagram.

The former WWE Champion posted an image of an hourglass with his logo in place of the sand, implying that his in-ring career is close to ending. Interestingly, AEW star Brian Cage dropped an emotional comment under this picture.

Ad

Trending

The Machine said that Styles is his dream opponent, and it will be heartbreaking when the latter wrestles for the last time in his career.

When scripted fights get too real - Watch Here!

"#1 dream opponent. Will be great and sad to see your last match once it's here" said Cage.

Brian Cage sends a message to Styles. (Image via Styles' Instagram)

Hopefully, AJ Styles will wrestle in AEW for a brief period before hanging up his boots for good. The Phenomenal one would fit like a glove in the Stamford-based company. His matches with names such as "Hangman" Adam Page, Kenny Omega, Jon Moxley, Kazuchika Okada, MJF, Swerve Strickland, and more would be instant classics.

Ad

WWE star AJ Styles says that he will retire by 50

In a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, Styles stated that he has no intention of wrestling to 50. He further added that as you get older, you lose stamina.

"I will not wrestle to 50, I promise you that... Things aren't as easy as they used to be. The first thing you lose as you get older is your stamina..." said Styles. [H/T: The Sportster]

AJ Styles' retirement is going to be a tearjerker. Only time will tell what the future holds for him.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Debangshu Nath . Know More

These wrestling matches are not 'fake' at all - Watch!