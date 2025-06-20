Top AEW star sends a message to MJF following the latter's heinous act at Grand Slam Mexico

AEW Grand Slam: Mexico saw MJF take on Mistico, a match that was marked by high tensions between the two stars. The match ended in a disqualification win for Mistico, but it was MJF's despicable act in the aftermath that made news. Now, a top All Elite Wrestling star has reacted to the situation.
During the bout, The Salt of The Earth resorted to underhanded tactics and was disqualified after delivering a low blow to Mistico and then unmasking the former Sin Cara in the middle of the ring, an act considered one of the greatest signs of disrespect in lucha libre culture. The incident followed previous actions by MJF and his faction, The Hurt Syndicate. The heels unmasked Komander and Máscara Dorada at AEW Summer Blockbuster last week.
After the match, MJF posted on X (formerly Twitter), stating, "Give me my respect," and AEW star Kevin Knight, one-half of Jet Speed, responded by quoting MJF’s post.
"After what you pulled last night?" he wrote.
With Jet Speed (Kevin Knight and Mike Bailey) currently feuding with The Hurt Syndicate, it will be interesting to see how the story develops between the rivals.
Jet Speed has unfinished business with The Hurt Syndicate in AEW
At Summer Blockbuster, Kevin Knight and "Speedball" Mike Bailey joined forces with Mascara Dorada to take on The Hurt Syndicate (Shelton Benjamin, Bobby Lashley, and MJF) in a pulsating six-man tag match. While the babyfaces failed to emerge victorious, Jet Speed has not given up on taking down The Hurt Syndicate.
In his recent vlog on YouTube, Bailey reaffirmed the group's intentions of rechallenging the MVP-led stable, stating:
"They want us to go away; they're going to have to do more than just hurt us. They're going to have to kill us." [H/T: Fightful]
The last interaction between Jet Speed and The Hurt Syndicate happened at Grand Slam: Mexico, where the former came down to save Mistico from an assault by the heel faction.