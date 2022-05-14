×
Watch: Top AEW star shares throwback video of upset win over Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar is a former WWE Champion.
Abhishek Sawant
Modified May 14, 2022 08:51 AM IST
AEW star Matt Hardy recently shared a video clip on Twitter that shows him and his brother Jeff Hardy getting a win over Brock Lesnar.

The Beast Incarnate was involved in a 2-on-1 Handicap Match against the former Tag Team Champions on the May 13, 2002, edition of Monday Night RAW. The referee called for a disqualification after Paul Heyman dragged him out of the ring, resulting in a win for The Hardy Boyz.

Hardy posted a snippet from the bout on the social media site as part of his "On This Day" series.

20 years ago today, say the 'net. @OTD_in_WWE https://t.co/7F3NxL0Avf

The On This Day series from Big Money Matt has been a great way to dive into the past and relive moments from the Hardy Brothers' stellar decades-long career.

AEW star Matt Hardy recently spoke about another former WWE Champion

Matt Hardy showered huge praise for former WWE Champion and current AEW star CM Punk. He stated that he is delighted to see the Second City Saint back in professional wrestling. He also lauded his courage to step into the UFC.

“I’m happy to see Punk back in wrestling. I think CM Punk is just a fantastic pro wrestler and I feel like he belongs in pro wrestling. I give him all the credit in the world for venturing out and doing UFC. That was amazing, I wouldn’t have done it even if I felt I could have. I wouldn’t have been that brave or courageous. It took a lot of courage for him to do that, but I’m happy he’s back in pro wrestling," Hardy said.
Punk has challenged AEW World Champion Hangman Page for the title, and the duo is set to collide at Double or Nothing 2022. Meanwhile, Matt Hardy is currently on a great undefeated run alongside his brother in All Elite Wrestling.

You can check out the results for this week's episode of AEW Rampage here.

Edited by Angana Roy

हिन्दी