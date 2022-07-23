Top AEW star thanks Vince McMahon following his WWE retirement announcement

AEW star Matt Hardy recently took to Twitter to send a grateful message to former WWE CEO Vince McMahon.

Mr. McMahon shocked the world when he announced his retirement just hours ago. He has been the owner and CEO of WWE since 1982, pioneering the boom of pro wrestling in the 1980s.

McMahon recently faced massive backlash when he was accused of making secret hush payments to cover up sexual relations with a former employee. Although the investigation is yet to be concluded, Vince had stepped back from the CEO responsibilities earlier, owing to the ongoing board investigations into the alleged misconduct.

Today, the wrestling legend announced his retirement with a simple tweet, stating that it was time for him to retire at the age of 77.

The announcement prompted several veterans who worked with him to express their gratitude. Matt Hardy also shared a photo of himself alongside the former WWE CEO, thanking him for all he had done.

With Vince McMahon retiring, it remains to be seen how the promotion he built from the ground up will progress in the coming years.

His daughter, Stephanie McMahon, is already making changes to the brand, which may help push WWE to even greater heights soon.

