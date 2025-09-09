Top AEW star tipped to replace John Cena for a massive role in WWE by analyst

A popular analyst claimed that John Cena could be replaced by an AEW star in a big role in the WWE following his departure. The analyst also explained the reason why it works.

The former AEW World Champion, Chris Jericho could replace John Cena in WWE, according to the analyst, Sam Roberts. Cena is having his farewell run in 2025 and will retire at the end of this year. On the other hand, Jericho is currently signed with All Elite Wrestling but is rumored to return to the Stamford-based promotion once his contract is up.

Speaking on his Notsam Wrestling podcast, Sam Roberts said Jericho's return would be massive for the Sports Entertainment Juggernaut fans, and he can fit Cena's role once he departs:

"Hearing break the walls down kick in would be massive for WWE fans. And quite frankly, I think that there's a clear role for him to fit, which is at the end of the year, John Cena says goodbye." [...]

Sam then explained how John Cena has a fanbase that is riding along with him in his final run due to the nostalgia, and there is no other star that can replicate it except Jericho, if he returns:

"And when John Cena leaves, that part of WWE is a little bit gone. CM Punk is there a little bit to do it, Punk is also a current star. I feel like Jericho fits that mold more than anybody, like as John Cena leaves. And I don't mean Chris Jericho comes and says, 'Hey, I have a year left,'" Sam said.

Analyst pitched creative ideas for AEW star's potential WWE return

The popular analyst, Sam Roberts also pitched some creative ideas for Chris Jericho in the Stamford-based promotion if he returns, describing the use of his old theme song as well as the 'Judas' song from AEW:

"Chris Jericho just coming in and bringing break the walls down back and throughout that he's in WWE, you could evolve, you could have run where he does Judas. You could have a run, I mean, the idea of bringing the pain maker back and having him be the painmaker in WWE for a period of time I think would be great. But we want Y2J, we want Y2J back, that's what we want," said Sam.

Only time will tell if Jericho will be back in the Sports Entertainment Juggernaut.

Don't forget to h/t 'Sportskeeda Wrestling' and credit 'Notsam Wrestling' if taking the above quotes.

About the author Gaurav Singh Gaurav has been an AEW and WWE writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since July 2023. A Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication enabled him to take up writing for Pro Wrestling professionally, and his articles have raked in more than 2 million reads till date. Before Sportskeeda, he had internships as a WWE writer at FirstSportz and SportsManor.



Gaurav's journey as a wrestling enthusiast began at the 2008 WWE No Way Out, where he witnessed The Undertaker's triumphant win in the Elimination Chamber match. His favorite wrestler is CM Punk because of his sensible promos and having a great wrestling mind.



While writing, Gaurav aims to be a credible reporter and provide accurate information to readers without any biases.



Apart from writing, Gaurav loves to play story-based games, read non-fiction books, and listen to music when he needs relaxation. Know More