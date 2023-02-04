Top AEW star wants to revive WWE gimmick; says "it's going to be very different version" than before

AEW's stacked roster has no lack of colorful and interesting characters, but one star believes that he can bring one of his old WWE gimmicks back into Tony Khan's promotion and revitalize the character.

With a roster of over 100 signed male competitors, there's very little room for all the names to fit onto television, with only roughly three available hours per week. Despite this, stars like Matt Hardy continue to push the envelope in AEW, and the veteran believes one of his most popular gimmicks will take off this time.

During the latest Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the veteran explained how the emergence of his Broken Matt gimmick will differ substantially this time.

"Not only am I old and beat up and 31 years deep and broken physically, I was also broken emotionally and mentally. So I think if you see Broken Matt Hardy again, it’s going to be a very different version. It’s going to be much more based in reality and just a guy who’s broken physically, mentally, and emotionally, a lot of it because of Ethan Page.” (H/T: WrestlingNews)

Matt Hardy also recently spoke on how he initially felt after Cody Rhodes left All Elite Wrestling and returned to WWE, and how he's proud of his former colleague.

Missed out on last week's AEW Rampage? Catch up with the results before tonight's show right here.

Matt Hardy wants The Hardy's final match to be outside of AEW and against Edge and Christian

The Hardy Boyz and Edge and Christian have a long storied history and together they revolutionized tag team wrestling in WWE's Attitude Era. Naturally, many fans have wondered if the four men could still put on an excellent bout, and Matt Hardy seems to be of the same mind.

During the same podcast, the AEW star revealed that if he had the choice, The Hardys would have their final match against Edge and Christian.

"Myself, and my brother, versus Edge and Christian. I feel like those are the guys – we put each other on the map, especially that first-ever tag team ladder match. In a perfect world, it would be The Hardy Boyz versus Edge and Christian." [12:58 onward]

With all the stars in their 40s - or in Edge and Christian's case, turning 50 this year - there might not realistically be much time left to have this bout. Perhaps AEW President Tony Khan could still pull off some magic? Optimistic fans will simply have to wait and see.

Poll : Who should defeat Roman Reigns after his reign of terror? Cody Rhodes Sami Zayn The Rock Other 3505 votes