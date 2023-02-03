Major AEW star wants final match in WWE; looks to face Edge and 2-time World Heavyweight Champion

AEW's biggest names were almost all once prominent WWE stars, and as such, had many high-profile matches against the likes of Edge. A major name in the promotion recently discussed what his ideal match would be, and declared that he'd love to face Edge in his retirement match.

Edge is arguably a legend in the pro wrestling industry, and before his forced retirement back in 2011, he was a main-event star. But one of his most talked about feuds was when he teamed up with Christian Cage against The Hardy Boyz and revolutionized tag team wrestling.

During the latest Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the veteran reminisced on The Hardys' feud against Edge and Christian and that he'd prefer to have his last wrestling match against the duo.

"Myself, and my brother, versus Edge and Christian. I feel like those are the guys – we put each other on the map, especially that first-ever tag team ladder match. In a perfect world, it would be The Hardy Boyz versus Edge and Christian." [12:58 onward]

Matt Hardy also revealed who he'd opt for in AEW if he somehow could get a match against Edge and Christian

While seeing Edge and Christian unite after all these years to take on The Hardys could be described as a slice of heaven by Attitude Era fans, it's highly unlikely, and even Matt Hardy knows the chances are slim.

During the same episode, Matt added that he's just as well taking on The Young Bucks alongside Jeff since the two are wrestlers he holds in high regard.

"If that wasn’t a possibility and it was happening in AEW, I would totally be cool with having our last match be The Hardy Boyz versus The Young Bucks. Young Bucks are two of my favorite wrestlers in the world, and two of my favorite people as well." [13:22 onward]

While it's still currently unclear whether or not Jeff Hardy will return to AEW anytime soon, Matt recently recalled a botch during their WrestleMania TLC match that infuriated the Charismatic Enigma.

