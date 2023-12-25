Top AEW star will debut in WWE "before the end of 2024," claims Eric Bischoff 

A top AEW star's contract is set to expire in 2024. The star in question is MJF.

The Salt of the Earth is one of the best talents the AEW roster has to offer. Maxwell has been rather vocal about starting a bidding war between the two major rival promotions, AEW and WWE, for his services.

While speaking on Strictly Business, Eric Bischoff spoke about the possibility of the longest-reigning AEW World Champion going to the Stamford-based promotion.

"MJF makes an appearance in WWE before the end of 2024. MJF being a new personality, new individual, do I really see them putting that much horsepower in someone they haven't worked with previously? I really don't. Important, yes. To the moon, to the top, no. Not right away," said Bischoff. [H/T - Wrestling INC]

Ric Flair wants MJF to stay in AEW

Ric Flair has been well known for his controversial opinions throughout his career. The latter recently weighed in on MJF's bidding war.

While speaking on The Wrestling Classic, Ric Flair stated that he doesn't want The Salt of the Earth to leave the Jacksonville-based promotion.

"We just exchanged pleasantries in the lobby of the hotel. And then I shook his hand and said, 'You've got (it).' Not that it mattered to him, but I think he's pretty confident in himself. He doesn't need a pat on the back and that's what makes him a little bit different. He's not looking for it, but he's good. And I don't mind telling he's damn good. And he's confident, he's young and I think I just tried everything to reinforce to him that I hope he stays," Ric Flair said.

After several reports claimed that Maxwell had already signed a new contract for the promotion, the latter denied the statement.

Which promotion do you think MJF will join in the future? Tell us in the comments section below.

