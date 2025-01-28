Top AEW stars turning heel and betraying Cope (FKA Edge) is possible, says WWE veteran

A wrestling veteran has pitched the idea of former AEW World Tag Team Champions turning heel by betraying Cope (FKA Edge). The veteran also discussed the stars' booking in the company.

Jim Cornette believes that FTR should turn on The Rated-R Superstar. Since losing the AEW World Tag Team Title in 2023, Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler have struggled in the tag team division. They are currently paired with Cope and are collectively called Rated FTR.

Speaking on his Drive-Thru podcast recently, WWE veteran Jim Cornette pondered over potential credible opponents for the newly crowned AEW World Tag Team Champions, Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin.

Trending

The 63-year-old said that FTR was an option. However, Cornette felt that due to Dax and Cash's poor booking and bad PR, people would boo them if the duo went up against The Hurt Syndicate, adding fans have started to like Lashley and Co. The veteran suggested Harwood and Wheeler need to turn heel on Cope to gain momentum.

Fans drowned out a popular wrestler with 'She's a racist' chants recently

"Here's your problem, FTR: the people nominally like them; they don't like them as much as they used to because they've been booked so badly and not really done great public relations. But the people would boo them against The Hurt Syndicate because they love these guys now," he said.

The legendary journalist added:

"[Instead of being tepid babyfaces, maybe that's what FTR needs.] Well, then shouldn't they turn on somebody first? Then, they need to turn on Edge [Cope]. Everybody else does, and turn on Edge, then boom, boom!" [10:02-10:40]

AEW star Cope comments on his retirement plans

The Rated-R Superstar is in the final stretch of his legendary in-ring career. The veteran recently opened up about his impending retirement.

The former Edge wants to put a young wrestler over on his way out. During a recent interaction with Up Close, Cope stated the following when asked about his retirement:

"That's going to be the big decision for me. Who do I get in there with last? I'd love to get in there with a young person and just try and strap a rocket to him. In my last match, what can I do to try to get someone set up? Or at least another block in the foundation to set them up to be able to take it further and further. I don't want to be the old guy who is hanging on."

Expand Tweet

The former AEW TNT Champion also admitted he has two more years left in him. Only time will tell what the future has in store for the WWE Hall of Famer.

If you use quotes from the first half, please credit Drive-Thru and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback