Top AEW Superstar told he should "stop trying to be like Edge"

Former WWE star and current AEW star Dax Harwood was told to stop trying to be like Edge by fellow star Daniel Garcia.

Taking to Twitter, Harwood posted a screengrab of a fan criticizing him and calling him out for "boring promos."

In reaction to the same, Garcia sarcastically wrote that the FTR member shouldn't try and imitate The Rated-R Superstar:

"Bro stop trying to be Edge" wrote Garcia.

Check out Daniel Garcia's tweet:

The WWE Hall of Famer is quite good friends with Harwood and his tag team partner Cash Wheeler.

Edge name-dropped both men by their real names on a past episode of SmackDown. During his feud with Seth Rollins, the former Universal Champion invaded his arch-rival's home in a segment that aired on the blue brand.

The Rated-R Superstar was seen calling his wife Beth Phoenix and asking her not to enter the house. He would later claim that "Daniel and David" were on their way to deal with the situation surrounding Rollins.

FTR and Daniel Garcia were both in action on AEW Dynamite

On the latest edition of Dynamite, both FTR and Daniel Garcia featured in marquee tag team matches.

The Ring of Honor Pure Champion teamed up with his Jericho Appreciation Society leader and current ROH World Champion, Chris Jericho. The duo lost to Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta.

Whereas, FTR suffered a big loss to Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland after an incredible back-and-forth tag team bout between the two teams. The finish to the match saw Strickland hit Dax Harwood with a low blow while The Gunn Club held Cash Wheeler against the barricade.

In doing so, Lee pinned Harwood, as Swerve In Our Glory became the new #1 contender for the AEW World Tag Team Championships. They will now face The Acclaimed in a highly awaited trilogy bout.

Swerve and Lee defeated Max Caster and Anthony Bowens at All Out to retain the World Tag Team Championships. However, they lost their belts to them at AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam.

