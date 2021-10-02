Top AEW tag team offers to help Edge after Seth Rollins invades his house on SmackDown

All Elite Wrestling's Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler have reacted to Seth Rollins and Edge's segment from this week's WWE SmackDown. On this week's show, Rollins invaded his arch-rival's house and decided to make himself comfortable.

Taking to Twitter, Harwood had some harsh words for Rollins. The former RAW Tag Team Champion wrote that he would go over to Edge's house if needed and beat Rollins up.

Here's what Harwood wrote:

Uncle Dax FTR @DaxFTR I’ll go over there right now & beat his little bitchass. I’ll go over there right now & beat his little bitchass.

His tag team partner Cash Wheeler also responded promptly. He used a GIF of the two men and indicated that FTR might pull over to Edge's house to assist the WWE Hall of Famer.

FTR is currently one of the top tag teams in AEW. The former RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Champions have been on quite the roll since joining AEW and have won the promotion's Tag Team Championships in the past already.

What did Seth Rollins do to Edge this week?

The opening segment of this week's SmackDown started with Edge thanking the crowd in Baltimore. The Rated-R Superstar then demanded that Seth Rollins come to the ring, as their rivalry seemed far from over.

However, the cameras then panned over to the titantron, and it was revealed that Rollins was outside Edge's house. The door was unlocked, prompting Rollins to enter.

The former WWE Universal Champion then proceeded to eat an apple and drank some juice while putting his feet up on Edge's dinner table. Rollins then found some of Edge's daughters' craft and mocked it with laughter.

Edge and Rollins have been feuding with one another throughout the entire summer. The two men faced off at SummerSlam, with Edge walking out victorious as he made his rival submit.

