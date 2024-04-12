Top champion teases she was behind Mercedes Mone's attack on AEW Dynamite

Mercedes Mone has started her feud in AEW, but it looks like she is against someone unique, and the identity of who is setting to pit themselves against her is a secret.

Mone was recently in a backstage interview, speaking about her plans in AEW. Just when she was about to answer whether she would be facing Willow Nightingale or current TBS Champion Julia Hart, she was attacked after the lights went out.

Willow Nightingale and Mone share history, during their match for the Strong Women's Championship at NJPW Resurgence, the latter injured her ankle. There's, of course, the question of who blindsided The CEO, and one female wrestler seems to have owned up to being the one behind the attack, the former NXT Women's Champion, Athena:

"...wonder who it could have been???@BillieStarkz@LexyNair#MinionMafia, do you know who jumped the #CEO ??? -Athena #ForeverROHChamp #MinionOverlord" she tweeted.

The feud will remind wrestling fans of The Devil, who attacked male wrestlers backstage, had a feud with MJF, and was finally revealed to be Adam Cole. It remains to be seen how Tony Khan books the 'secret identity' trope this time.

Athena, the current ROH Women's World Champion expressed her desire to wrestle Mercedes Mone earlier. Both Mercedes and Athena have had a stint in WWE as Sasha Banks and Ember Moon.

Mercedes Mone's contract includes a private vanity van

Mercedes Mone's signing with AEW was one of the biggest headlines, There were rumors that she was the highest-paid female wrestler after the contract was signed. Reportedly, the contract also had a private locker room for The Boss.

Mone, for her part, has played her coming to the Jacksonville-based company pretty well, by hinting at an AEW run several times. She also said in an interview that she plans to return to WWE someday, leaving fans to wonder if she already has her future in AEW planned.

While all that is in the future, Mone's is all set to be an interesting feud in the following days.

