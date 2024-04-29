Top free agent addresses her future amid rumored interest from WWE and AEW

A top free agent recently set the record straight regarding her status amidst interest from the likes of WWE and AEW. This was following a misunderstanding she had with some fans on Twitter. This would be Kamille.

The former NWA star left the promotion back in December and has been a free agent since. She has gotten the attention of the likes of AEW and WWE, both of which look like major contenders to land her. To this day, she has not confirmed her next destination.

On Twitter, Kamille answered some questions from the fans. One fan asked her if she had signed already with a new company and answered that this had been the case since February. Turns out, she misunderstood the question and thought she was being asked about signing events. She cleared this up saying she had not been to one since February.

Kamille recently revealed she had gotten to talk to a certain WWE Hall of Famer

Following interest from both AEW and WWE, it can be assumed that they have reached out to Kamille to pitch their offers. She recently revealed that she had gotten to talk to Shawn Michaels who oversees NXT.

In an exclusive interview with WrestlingNews.co, The Brickhouse talked about how anything was possible in the wrestling world. She then talked about how she got the chance to talk to Shawn Michaels, and she found out that he had been paying attention to her and already knew so she was. It was a mind-blowing moment for her.

"Never say never is great in professional wrestling. I mean, look at CM Punk going back to WWE. Literally never say never. Once again I just appreciated so much that that he’s even taking the time out to look at my work, to enjoy my matches, watch my promos, stuff like that. I mean, you know, I had conversations with Shawn Michaels and I had no clue that Shawn Michaels had any idea who in the world Kamille was and found out he was a big fan. Stuff like that blew my mind. And it was super humbling and amazing." (H/T WrestlingNews)

In the same interview, she clarified she had never been backstage at a WWE show, and when she visited Dynamite, it was only because she was visiting friends.

Her next destination continues to remain a question, and this may be the case until the next big update.