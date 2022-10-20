Top star lashes out at fans 'using' him for AEW's dismissal of Kenny Omega's birthday

Kenny Omega celebrated his birthday on October 16, but AEW eerily posted no mention of the star. In light of this, many fans criticized the promotion, but Fuego Del Sol - who shares a birthday with The Cleaner - recently slammed these fans for making assumptions.

Omega has always been very private in everything he does outside of wrestling except for video games. Due to this, fans have always been very intrigued by the star's personal life. Unfortunately, fans were quick to jump when they saw what they assumed to be AEW neglecting their favorite star.

In response to the many tweets and articles, Fuego Del Sol took to Twitter to declare that Kenny Omega requested that AEW not mention his birthday.

"Only commenting on this because there are still articles and comments that are using me and my birthday to comment on Omega. I love Omega as much as the next fan. He told socials not to post about his birthday last year. Learn how to UNTAG me before you spew your hate and B.S.!" Fuego Tweeted.

While AEW initially opted not to make any mention of Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, and CM Punk, The Elite were recently namedropped during this week's episode of Dynamite.

In light of Ace Steel's AEW release, some now speculate that Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks could be making their return to television

While the internal investigation seemingly dragged on far longer than fans had hoped, news recently broke that Ace Steel - CM Punk's real-life friend, coach, and one of those involved in the brawl - was released.

A recent Fightful Select report suggested that the returns of Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks might happen sooner than fans had initially hoped.

With the way things seemingly came to a halt just weeks ago, fans have notably been more positive online since the issue saw some movement.

However, could AEW still release more of the brawlers, or has the storm already passed? Sounds off in the comments section below.

