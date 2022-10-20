The Young Bucks and multiple talents involved in backstage brawl approached AEW about potential returns - Reports

In the aftermath of the latest developments from the All Out media scrum brawl, the possibility of potential returns of The Young Bucks and a couple of stars to AEW has been looming.

Ace Steel was reportedly released by the company as he was involved in a backstage fight with the Bucks and Kenny Omega when he teamed up with his friend, CM Punk. As per reports, Steel threw a chair toward Nick Jackson and even bit Omega, which was pretty visible when he was at a gaming show in Japan.

It was later confirmed that the AEW producer was let go and that the initial reaction from the locker was that it was only a matter of time, especially after what he did to Omega. The report also added that Chris Jericho, Jon Moxley, and Bryan Danielson told the roster to stay mum.

Last night on the 'Title Tuesday' edition of Dynamite, Punk was included in the video package of some former ROH World Champions while the Bucks were referenced in commentary and appeared in the Rampage ad. They are still missing from the Dynamite introductory video.

In a new report from Fightful Select, Tuesday's surprising developments led to speculation that there was optimism or talk about potential returns of the Bucks, Punk and Omega, but further information about it was left hanging.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp Yesterday marked the most movement we've seen on the Brawl Out situation publicly that we've seen in over a month. More coming to FightfulSelect.com for subscribers shortly. Yesterday marked the most movement we've seen on the Brawl Out situation publicly that we've seen in over a month. More coming to FightfulSelect.com for subscribers shortly.

The report also added that participants from the brawl have been more engaged in communicating with AEW, although the further context wasn't indicated as well.

It was an upgrade, to say the least, from previous reports of uncertainty about the real standings of The Elite and Punk in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

A latest photo of suspended AEW star Kenny Omega surfaced

In light of Ace Steel's release from All Elite Wrestling stemming from 'Brawl Out,' the man whom he allegedly masticated, Kenny Omega, was recently seen in public.

While serving his suspension, Omega was in Japan to promote the company's first video game, AEW: Fight Forever.

A fan posted a photo of him having a moment with Omega at the Universal Orlando Resort in Orlando, Florida, seemingly indicating that The Cleaner is now back on American soil.

Check it out below:

Omega's suspension in the Jacksonville-based promotion is indefinite and there's no clear information at this point on when he will return.

What do you think about the reports of potential returns of The Young Bucks and other parties involved in the All Out fight to AEW? Sound off in the comments section below.

