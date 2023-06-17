LA Knight is one of the most prominent stars on Friday Night SmackDown, garnering massive crowd reactions every week, and is the talk of the town all over social media. The Mega Star is currently the fan favorite to win this year's Men's Money in the Bank ladder match.

The thing about Knight's character which has created the most buzz is his charisma. His in-ring persona has garnered comparisons to top AEW star Ricky Starks.

WWE veteran Jim Cornette discussed the recent booking of Ricky Starks on his Experience podcast where he compared Starks to LA Knight and even went as far as to label him as "AEW's LA Knight" in terms of his popularity.

"Starks has been pummeled and they're still with him, He's like the AEW LA Knight and they still want to support him and every time that the fans do want to support him they see him get beat and left face down."

"Starks and White in this field of the people on this television program were in the upper echelon of quality of the workers. They could have done well instead we have to sit through complete sh*** with Ricky Starks looking like a complete idiot for crawling around under the ring trying to find sh*** to hit the guy that was laying at his feet, to begin with." said Cornette. [from 6:31 to 7:45]

LA Knight will be competing at the O2 Arena in London in the Money in the Bank ladder match with the fans hoping that WWE finally pulls the trigger on the Mega Star and give him the briefcase.

LA Knight reveals the truth behind the recent crowd reactions toward him

After getting his name changed back to LA Knight, The Mega Star started a feud with the returning Bray Wyatt in which Knight came off as the bigger star despite losing the rivalry. This loss did not affect Knight at all as the WWE Universe has gotten behind him by chanting his name and giving him loud crowd reactions at every show he's on.

LA Knight qualified for the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match by defeating Montez Ford. The former Million Dollar Champion was recently a guest on WWE's The Bump where he explained that the crowd fell in love with him because he's just that good.

"I didn't get shoved down anybody's throat. I wasn't anybody's guy. I came in and I did my thing, and the whole world, whether you take me to Saudi Arabia, whether you take me to London, whether you take me to Puerto Rico, you can take me to Mobile, Alabama. And every place is going to make a whole lot of noise for LA Knight. You know why that is? Because they can see that I stand head and shoulders above everybody walking," he said. [From 40:54 - 41:14]

