Top WWE star sending a message to Kenny Omega amid his injury hiatus was “wonderful,” says veteran journalist (Exclusive)

Kenny Omega and AEW just celebrated the seventh annual Double or Nothing event, which featured Anarchy In The Arena with the remaining EVPs. Omega came out of the chaotic match with momentum as International Champion, which is especially impressive considering his recent health issues. Wrestling legends are reacting to Omega's recent revelation about a message he received from a WWE Superstar.

The Cleaner returned to the ring this past January after a near-career-ending battle with diverticulitis. Omega missed more than one year of in-ring action, and at one point there was talk that he may never return. The 41-year-old received constant support from the wrestling world throughout the ordeal, including from the competition as he recently disclosed a surprise message from Bayley.

The Role Model has always been a top-notch human being, according to Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter. On the latest edition of The Wrestling Time Machine, Teddy Long told an interesting story when co-host Mac Davis asked about Bayley's well wishes to Kenny Omega. He then asked Apter, who has been familiar with the RAW Superstar for years. The legendary journalist then touched on Bayley's relationship with Mercedes Moné.

"I've known Bayley since she was a teenager, I used to cover her matches out in Northern California for Kirk White. She's always been a sweetheart, she's a very caring individual, and that carries over to the business, that when she hears something... she's very close to Mercedes Moné, and a lot of people think WWE doesn't want [them to be friends] and all that... they're never going to break it, they're best friends," Apter said. [From 1:58 to 2:28]

Bill Apter continued:

"She's very sweet, thoughtful, and she doesn't break the barriers where she could get in trouble. To send someone a text to feel better? Wonderful. To go and see one of Mercedes Moné's matches up in the balcony there? It's her best friend, why not? Back in the Vince McMahon days, had they found out she was at an AEW show, they would've fired her." [From 2:29 to 3:11]

Bayley recently made AEW headlines for a different reason. Dustin Rhodes invited the California native to train for her return at his Rhodes Wrestling Academy in Texas, and she publicly thanked him for the session.

Kenny Omega to defend AEW International Championship

All Elite Wrestling will present its sixth Fyter Fest event this Wednesday at Mission Ballroom in Denver, Colorado. The four-hour special will air live from 8-10pm ET as Dynamite on TBS, then from 10-midnight as Collision on the same channel, while also streaming on Max.

Kenny Omega is set to defend his International Championship at Fyter Fest. Representing Canada, Omega will go up against Mexico's Máscara Dorada, Brody King from the United States, and Claudio Castagnoli as the Swiss representative.

Kenny Omega dethroned Konosuke Takeshita at Revolution on March 9. His only title defense since then came at Dynasty on April 6, where he retained over Ricochet and Mike Bailey.

