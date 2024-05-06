Top WWE Superstars may not be willing to work for AEW and Tony Khan, according to veteran, for one major reason

A pro wrestling veteran feels that top WWE Superstars may not opt to work for AEW because of a particular reason. Konnan was the latest to weigh in on Tony Khan and AEW.

The rivalry between AEW and WWE has been going on for several years and both companies have taken shots at each other in the past. Although WWE has refused to openly acknowledge the Jacksonville-based promotion as their competition, Khan has not stopped taking shots at his rival promotion whenever given the opportunity.

Recently, the AEW boss took another shot at WWE when he compared the company to Harvey Weinstein, undoubtedly referring to the sexual assault lawsuit levied against Vince McMahon. This move did not sit well with the wrestling community who reacted negatively to Khan's comments.

Speaking on his Keepin' It 100 podcast, Konnan also had issues with Khan's behavior and mentioned that this would be a major reason why top WWE Superstars won't want to work for his promotion in the future.

"Well let me tell you something is that this is not voting, you know, this is not a good look for him if he wants to pillage some free agents from there like who's gonna like.....you're not really present like you're not people that are in the WWE right now and they're in the structured atmosphere and they're doing great business. It's like if your contract negotiations coming up and like you want to go work for Tony Khan and you're watching his behavior. It's like why would you want to go work there," said Konnan. [3:45 - 4:13]

You can watch his comments in the video below:

Freddie Prinze Jr. feels Tony Khan should've fired The Elite after recent assault

Recently on AEW Dynamite, The Elite shocked the world when they assaulted Tony Khan in the middle of the ring. After the assault, the AEW boss was seen sporting a neckbrace and didn't make it to Dynamite last week, leaving the Elite in charge. However, he was well enough to book a match.

Speaking on his Wrestling with Freddie podcast, Freddie Prinze Jr. highlighted that if Khan was feeling good enough to book a match, he should've been well enough to fire The Elite for their actions.

“Why is Tony Khan making decisions right now? Shouldn't he be, if they're [The Elite] taking over the show, it should've been the EVPs making that match and not Tony. Or why haven't they been fired if he's okay enough to book a match? He's okay enough to go, 'Yo, you're gonna assault me in the ring, you're suspended.' Or fired or whatever it is," he said. [H/T - WrestlingInc]

It will be interesting to see if Tony Khan returns to Dynamite this week and if he does, how he responds to the assault by The Elite and Jack Perry.