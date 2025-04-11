"Trade him for AJ Styles," "We don't want him" - Fans react to former AEW World Champion being advised to leave for WWE

A former AEW World Champion was advised to leave the company for WWE. Fans have now reacted to this matter.

Ad

Chris Jericho has been part of AEW since the company's inception. He was also their inaugural World Champion and has been a prominent feature on TV for the past few years. He is also a former ROH World Champion. However, fans are starting to get tired of seeing Jericho on TV as often as they do.

On a recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, journalist Dave Meltzer suggested that Jericho should leave AEW to join WWE when his contract is up. He also noted that the 54-year-old would get a gigantic reaction when he returns to the Stamford-based promotion.

Ad

Trending

"I will say this much, for Jericho, unless the money is greatly different and unless there is a loyalty because he was on the ground floor of this, if I was asked, all things being equal, I’d suggest him leaving. The reality is he's swimming upstream in AEW with a fan base that he can work heel with and all and he can help guys but like with the Hardys, he can return to WWE and get at least a short-term gigantic reaction because there is nothing WWE fans like more than seeing a guy defect from AEW." [WON]

Ad

Sting in WWE once again? More details HERE

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans have since taken to social media to give their mixed thoughts on the matter. While several claimed they didn't want the 54-year-old back in the Stamford-based promotion, some said they'd like to see him retire in WWE, and one even mentioned he could stick on as a commentator in the Tony Khan-led company. A fan wanted to trade AJ Styles with the AEW veteran.

You can check out some of their reactions below:

Ad

Screengrab of fan reactions [Image source: Fan comments on @WrestleTalk's tweet on X]

Dutch Mantell believes Chris Jericho could return to WWE in a backstage role

Chris Jericho has been a prominent part of AEW programming in recent years. However, he initially became a huge star due to the time spent working with World Wrestling Entertainment. The veteran recently commented on making a potential return to the Stamford-based promotion.

Ad

Speaking on his Story Time with Dutch Mantell podcast, the former WWE manager believes that Jericho might return to the Stamford-based promotion in a backstage role one day:

"I think [Chris] Jericho has seen his day. Now, he either becomes an agent or he helps out with the booking, or something like that. Then, I think there's a spot for him. But otherwise, as far as returning to in-ring stuff, I don't see it. If he does come back, he'd have to do something really extraordinary and it's only for a short run." [1:25:05 - 1:25:32]

Ad

Check out Mantell's comments in the video below:

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Chris Jericho in the wrestling business.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sunil Joseph Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.



Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.



If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.



Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket. Know More