"Triple H bodied Tk" - Twitter divided over comparisons between AEW Full Gear and WWE Survivor Series WarGames

Triple H and Tony Khan have been at the proverbial loggerheads in the last couple of years. The impact of the war between WWE and AEW seemingly divided the wrestling world to take sides. Following Survivor Series WarGames, fans instantly took to Twitter to point out the differences and similarities between the two leaders of the prominent wrestling promotions.
The Game introduced the main roster to WarGames, a concept that became prominent in the black and gold era of NXT. The 36th edition of Survivor Series witnessed Sami Zayn showcase his loyalty to The Bloodline when they defeated The Brawling Brutes, Drew McIntyre, and Kevin Owens.
Last week, Full Gear saw the crowning of a new AEW World Champion when MJF defeated Jon Moxley with assistance from William Regal. The Elite faced Death Triangle in their first match since the controversial All Out brawl, but were unsuccessful in regaining the AEW Trios titles.
After the seemingly successful reception of WarGames from fans, the wrestling world sided on which event was better
Triple H acknowledged that WarGames "wouldn't be the same" without William Regal
William Regal served as the NXT General Manager for nearly eight years before his departure in January. The 54-year-old and Triple H laid the groundwork for the majority of NXT's success before its drastic transformation.
Before the event commenced, Hunter took to Twitter to share a clip of Regal announcing WarGames in his unique pronunciation:
Hunter has brought back many released talents who were released during his time away. It seems he still has many surprises up his sleeve when it comes to re-signing former talents.
Some of NXT's homegrown talents currently signed with AEW voiced their unhappiness with the promotion in the past due to limited television time or being under-booked.
