"Triple H bodied Tk" - Twitter divided over comparisons between AEW Full Gear and WWE Survivor Series WarGames

Triple H and Tony Khan have been at the proverbial loggerheads in the last couple of years. The impact of the war between WWE and AEW seemingly divided the wrestling world to take sides. Following Survivor Series WarGames, fans instantly took to Twitter to point out the differences and similarities between the two leaders of the prominent wrestling promotions.

The Game introduced the main roster to WarGames, a concept that became prominent in the black and gold era of NXT. The 36th edition of Survivor Series witnessed Sami Zayn showcase his loyalty to The Bloodline when they defeated The Brawling Brutes, Drew McIntyre, and Kevin Owens.

Last week, Full Gear saw the crowning of a new AEW World Champion when MJF defeated Jon Moxley with assistance from William Regal. The Elite faced Death Triangle in their first match since the controversial All Out brawl, but were unsuccessful in regaining the AEW Trios titles.

After the seemingly successful reception of WarGames from fans, the wrestling world sided on which event was better:

Unpaid Critic  @Unpaid__Critic So many people are so jealous about the WAR GAMES success 🤣 So many people are so jealous about the WAR GAMES success 🤣

Pinky_Livernose @mattheweffect3 @WWEREALONE Lololol not really. If it wasn’t for MJF winning the title, full gear would have been a snooze fest. @WWEREALONE Lololol not really. If it wasn’t for MJF winning the title, full gear would have been a snooze fest.

Lee Connell @LeeConnell12 @WWEREALONE Well, that goes without saying. I did think Survivor Series was pretty good though @WWEREALONE Well, that goes without saying. I did think Survivor Series was pretty good though

Jack Cassidy  @RealJackCassidy #SurvivorSeries is looking to end at about the same time Full Gear ended. But let me guess, Full Gear was WAY too long and Survivor Series was the perfect length PPV. #SurvivorSeries is looking to end at about the same time Full Gear ended. But let me guess, Full Gear was WAY too long and Survivor Series was the perfect length PPV. 😂

Willl Harrison! @Hammer_Barn Survivor Series was better than Full Gear. Survivor Series was better than Full Gear.

The Vocal Singularity ❁ @Tackett1986 Full Gear washed Survivor Series and it wasn't even close. It's like they didn't even try. Full Gear washed Survivor Series and it wasn't even close. It's like they didn't even try.

TranquiloClubYT @TranquiloClubYT I speak for all diehard WWE fans when I say Full Gear washed Survivor Series and TK bodied my idol Triple H. I speak for all diehard WWE fans when I say Full Gear washed Survivor Series and TK bodied my idol Triple H.

Mui Aew-WweFan2022 @MuiGogeta29 @TranquiloClubYT Wrong , triple h bodied Tk and survivor series war games was way better than full gear @TranquiloClubYT Wrong , triple h bodied Tk and survivor series war games was way better than full gear https://t.co/FVF9lXr98w

Texas Born @TexanBorn210 even Shawn spears is giving credit for the storytelling… go cry about it @WWEREALONE Please stopeven Shawn spears is giving credit for the storytelling… go cry about it @WWEREALONE Please stop😂 even Shawn spears is giving credit for the storytelling… go cry about it

Triple H acknowledged that WarGames "wouldn't be the same" without William Regal

William Regal served as the NXT General Manager for nearly eight years before his departure in January. The 54-year-old and Triple H laid the groundwork for the majority of NXT's success before its drastic transformation.

Before the event commenced, Hunter took to Twitter to share a clip of Regal announcing WarGames in his unique pronunciation:

Triple H @TripleH Tonight just wouldn't be the same without... Tonight just wouldn't be the same without... https://t.co/5wM71u0u7i

Hunter has brought back many released talents who were released during his time away. It seems he still has many surprises up his sleeve when it comes to re-signing former talents.

Some of NXT's homegrown talents currently signed with AEW voiced their unhappiness with the promotion in the past due to limited television time or being under-booked.

Which event did you prefer over Full Gear and Survivor Series WarGames? Sound off in the comments.

