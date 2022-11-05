"Triple H is bringing him back" - Wrestling fans want WWE to book WrestleMania match between Seth Rollins and 9-time world champion next year

Fans on Twitter sparked a controversial discussion over Triple H potentially bringing CM Punk back to WWE for a dream match against Seth Rollins next year.

The Straight Edge Superstar heading back to his old stomping grounds is a rumor that refuses to go away. These rumors coincide amidst reports that AEW is looking to buy out his remaining contract. Triple H is reportedly interested in doing business with Punk as the long-standing issues between the two are said to have "softened a bit."

AEW seemingly sent a "huge signal" to WWE that Punk's time with them is over after they brought back Colt Cabana on TV. Fans have been chewing on potential WrestleMania opponents for the stalwart.

One such name thrown into the hat is Seth "Freakin" Rollins, who has been vocal about wanting a buzzworthy program with The Straight Edge Superstar. The Twitterverse seems thrilled with the idea, with some even calling this blockbuster bout to be CM Punk's last hurrah at the Show of Shows.

Check out some of the Twitter reactions below:

Drip Gawd 🕺 @SportsTalk1995_ @JustAlyxCentral Take a yr off my guy get in elite shape and return to wwe i need punk vs rollins one last time @JustAlyxCentral Take a yr off my guy get in elite shape and return to wwe i need punk vs rollins one last time

Dylan Fulk @wittywhim



That’s all I’m sayin… @WrestleVotes Give me CM Punk vs Seth “Freakin’” Rollins and I’m good.That’s all I’m sayin… @WrestleVotes Give me CM Punk vs Seth “Freakin’” Rollins and I’m good.That’s all I’m sayin…

beast of the table @Uceszn Seth Rollins squashing cm punk in his final match would be top tier Seth Rollins squashing cm punk in his final match would be top tier

Dylan Pearlman @SportsTalkDP @WrestleVotes My head tells me Punk coming back would be a nightmare but my heart says Punk-Cody, Punk-Roman, Punk-Rollins, etc. would be generational. @WrestleVotes My head tells me Punk coming back would be a nightmare but my heart says Punk-Cody, Punk-Roman, Punk-Rollins, etc. would be generational.

Michael Joseph Murray @AngelInvestorOG @Orangejoe82 @WWEGareth Here question does HHH want go after AEW head on. if so CM Punk could be vehicle. @Orangejoe82 @WWEGareth Here question does HHH want go after AEW head on. if so CM Punk could be vehicle.

Saúl Saavedra Jr. | WWE Crown Jewel @DragonOfCourage If CM Punk really wants to return to wrestling, he has no choice than returning to WWE if his AEW contract gets brought out, but Tony Khan is willing to put a no-compete clause only for that company out of fear that Triple H is bringing him back. If CM Punk really wants to return to wrestling, he has no choice than returning to WWE if his AEW contract gets brought out, but Tony Khan is willing to put a no-compete clause only for that company out of fear that Triple H is bringing him back.

CM Punk has turned down the idea of facing Seth Rollins in the past

In 2019, CM Punk returned as an analyst for FOX Sports' WWE Backstage show. Seth Rollins called him out on Twitter multiple times for a potential WrestleMania match.

However, the Straight Edge Superstar wasn't too keen on donning his wrestling boots again and told the Architect to stop tweeting about him:

"I want my journalistic integrity to be intact, so this isn't the show where you come on and shoot your little angles. Seth [Rollins] needs to stop tweeting and realize that sometimes it's better to be viewed as the fool and shut your mouth, or open your mouth and remove all doubt," said Punk.

Rollins didn't take Punk's response lightly and fired back by calling the former AEW World Champion a "coward." After being ignored, The Visionary appeared on WWE backstage as a guest weeks later, only to announce that he had no hopes of facing the Chicagoan anytime soon.

The two are no strangers to each other, as they've clashed several times on the main roster. CM Punk defeated Seth Rollins in their only singles match on RAW in 2013.

Should the Second City Saint return to WWE, the former 2-time Universal Champion will have the opportunity to exact revenge in a readymade storyline.

