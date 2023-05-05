"Triple H crying in his pillow","He'll be at Wembley" - Twitter erupts after WWE removes former World Champion from major event

Wrestlers moving from WWE to AEW is nothing new, ever since the latter company came into existence. Triple H might have to deal with another such situation after it came to light that Drew McIntyre has reportedly been removed from the upcoming Money in the Bank Premium Live Event.

Money in the Bank is one of the most anticipated shows of the calendar year, as the briefcase winner is guaranteed a title shot anytime he/she wants. Fans are always intrigued to see if WWE will crown a rising star or reinforce an already-established superstar.

Most of the big names are expected to be present for the show, but it was recently revealed that Drew McIntyre has been pulled from the advertisement for the event. Money in the Bank, which is scheduled to take place on July 1 at The O2 in London, showed up on the company's website with Drew McIntyre, Cody Rhodes, Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins, and Charlotte Flair in the advertisement.

However, The Scottish Warrior and The Queen were recently removed from the list of 'featured superstars.' With further uncertainty about the two-time WWE Champion's future, fans speculated if this could lead to a move to AEW.

Former writer spoke about what WWE wanted from Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre has a unique accent that suits his character and personality. It helps him stand out from the rest of the roster.

Former writer Freddie Prinze Jr. recently spoke about the time WWE wanted McIntyre to lose the accent.

"They did it to English-speaking dudes like Drew McIntyre. So they did that with Drew McIntyre. When I first worked there, they called him up from FCW, and they're like, 'You have to lose the accent.' I was like, 'What? You can't make him do that. He's not a trained actor. He's never worked on his voice. He is a big a*s dude from Scotland.'"

He then mentioned IO SKY and Bianca Belair to consolidate his point.

"I would like to see them let go a little bit with that or maybe just see her relax a little bit in her promos vs. IO SKY who they won't let speak because English wasn't her first language even though she speaks English. [They're like] 'There's an accent. No one can understand." [H/T SEScoops]

Drew McIntyre would be a huge signing for Tony Khan, especially with All In set to be the biggest show in AEW history.

Do you think The Scottish Warrior will leave WWE for AEW? Let us know in the comments.

