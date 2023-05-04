"You can't make him do that" - WWE made an unreasonably strange demand to Drew McIntyre, confirms 47-year-old personality

Amidst the uncertainty over Drew McIntyre's WWE future, former writer Freddie Prinze Jr. has revealed that the company wanted the Scottish star to lose his accent when he was first called up to the main roster.

The story goes back to when McIntyre was anointed as "The Chosen One" and was brought to the big leagues after a stint in WWE developmental.

McIntyre was tipped to be a future world champion by Vince McMahon; however, the company wanted the 37-year-old star to give up his Scottish accent. Freddie Prinze Jr. was a creative team member at the time and recalled how illogical WWE's demand was as Drew McIntyre was not an actor but a towering and hard-hitting pro wrestler from Scotland.

Prinze Jr. shot down the forced idea for McIntyre to change the way he spoke, as he stated below on his Wrestling with Freddie podcast:

"They did it to English-speaking dudes like Drew McIntyre. So they did that with Drew McIntyre. When I first worked there, they called him up from FCW, and they're like, 'You have to lose the accent.' I was like, 'What? You can't make him do that. He's not a trained actor. He's never worked on his voice. He is a big a*s dude from Scotland.'" [H/T SEScoops]

Drew McIntyre's complicated WWE contract status explained

Various outlets over the past few weeks have pretty much confirmed that Drew McIntyre's current WWE deal will expire in January 2024. It was previously noted that Drew was in no hurry for a new contract as he realized that playing the waiting game would get him an ideal offer.

However, as reported by Wade Keller of PWTorch, WWE has already had talks with the superstar, who is allegedly unhappy with many important factors. The former World Champion has expressed frustrations about his current situation, creative decisions, and the money on the table.

WWE officials are aware that McIntyre could let his contract run out, and if they don't come to an agreement, he might be on his way out. With several months left until he possibly becomes a free agent, WWE has time to negotiate a better deal for the Scottish Warrior.

There is also a positive update regarding his booking, as the 37-year-old star could return with a new persona and challenge a top name for the newly-introduced World Heavyweight Championship.

Do you think McIntyre could return and become a top contender for the newly-minted World Heavyweight Championship? Sound off in the comment section below.

A former WWE star allegedly emailed Tony Khan and never got a reply. Hear the story here.

Poll : 0 votes