Drew McIntyre no longer being advertised for WWE Money in the Bank in UK could mean only one thing

WWE has officially removed Drew McIntyre from the advertisements for Money in the Bank 2023. Under other circumstances, this could be normal, but with the rumors of his exit and the event taking place in the UK, it could indicate that he's AEW-bound.

Despite being the face of WWE during the 2020 Global Pandemic, McIntyre has largely been delegated to the upper-mid card. Additionally, he failed to dethrone Roman Reigns, leading many to give up on his run. But has Drew also begun to lose faith in his handling by the promotion?

While there is no conclusive evidence of this, The Scottish Psychopath could have been removed due to a planned AEW debut. However, since his current contract is set to expire in January 2024. So an AEW debut is highly unlikely.

F Sϙυαɾҽ 🦅 @HamidRaza52 Drew McIntyre really deserves to be the World Heavyweight Champion. Drew McIntyre really deserves to be the World Heavyweight Champion. https://t.co/VAdcoWs4Is

It remains to be seen if this was simply a temporary change or if McIntyre won't be appearing at the premium live event at all. Until the event actually airs, fans will simply have to stay tuned.

According to Freddie Prinze Jr., WWE wanted Drew McIntyre to tone down his accent

The Scottish Psychopath is known for his brutal in-ring style and even for once having one of the most praised entrance themes in the promotion; Broken Dreams. Additionally, his thick Scottish accent is naturally a part of his character, as it is a part of him, but apparently, the Stamford-based promotion wanted McIntyre to change his accent.

Joe @JungleBatman Drew McIntyre Appreciation Tweet. If you are a fan of Drew McIntyre please like and RT Drew McIntyre Appreciation Tweet. If you are a fan of Drew McIntyre please like and RT https://t.co/4Hhb001C8L

During an episode of the Wrestling with Freddie podcast, Prinze Jr. recalled his reaction to WWE instructing him to make sure McIntyre loses his accent during their time in FCW.

"They did it to English-speaking dudes like Drew McIntyre. So they did that with Drew McIntyre. When I first worked there, they called him up from FCW, and they're like, 'You have to lose the accent.' I was like, 'What? You can't make him do that. He's not a trained actor. He's never worked on his voice. He is a big a*s dude from Scotland.'" (H/T: SEScoops).

It remains to be seen if The Scottish Psychopath will return to WWE or make a shocking debut in AEW. Despite this, it's unlikely that he'll sign with Tony Khan's promotion anytime this year.

