Former WWE Champion no longer featured for upcoming Premium Live Event

After being absent from WWE since WrestleMania 39 last month, RAW Superstar Drew McIntyre's time away from the ring may be set to continue for a little longer.

The Scotsman is reportedly in the final year of his contract with the company and is yet to re-sign, causing some further friction between him and World Wrestling Entertainment.

Drew's absence from the product appears to be an ongoing event, as WWE removed him from the list of stars that were featured on the company's official page for Money in the Bank this July.

With Money in the Bank taking place at the O2 Arena in London, Drew McIntyre is undoubtedly one of the first names that fans would expect to see at the event on July 1st.

Former WWE writer on Drew McIntyre's early career

The Scottish star's first stint with the company took place in 2009 when he was branded by Vince McMahon as "The Chosen One" and the future of the wrestling business.

Speaking on his podcast, Wrestling with Freddie, former company writer Freddie Prinze Jr. said that the creative wanted McIntyre to ditch his natural accent before debuting.

"They did it to English-speaking dudes like Drew McIntyre. So they did that with Drew McIntyre. When I first worked there, they called him up from FCW, and they're like, 'You have to lose the accent.' I was like, 'What? You can't make him do that. He's not a trained actor. He's never worked on his voice. He is a big a*s dude from Scotland.'" [H/T SEScoops]

Despite having a tough start to his career in the company, Drew McIntyre has won multiple WWE titles, the 2020 Royal Rumble match, and has also main-evented WrestleMania.

